LYNDONVILLE, Vt. — Dick Meader, coach of the University of Maine at Farmington, earned his 500th victory as the Beavers jumped out to a 46-18 lead at the half and cruised to a 83-51 men’s basketball win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon on Friday night.

Terion Moss led the Beavers (9-3, 3-0) with 17 points, while Billy Ruby notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Damon Denteh led the Hornets with 12 points.

TRINITY 84, BOWDOIN 70: Nick Seretta scored 25 points and Colin Donovan had 20 as the Bantams (10-4, 1-0 NESCAC) used a 9-0 run midway through the second half to pull away from the Polar Bears (4-7, 0-1) at Brunswick.

David Reynolds and Stephen Ferraro each scored 14 points for Bowdoin. Zavier Rucker chipped in with 12.

COLBY 83, CONN. COLLEGE 50: Sam Jefferson and Noah Tyson scored 16 points apiece and the Mules (12-0, 1-0 NESCAC) jumped out to a 46-22 halftime advantage in a win over the Camels (3-9, 0-1) in Waterville.

Alex Dorion added 15 points, Matt Hanna 14 and Will King 10.

Ben McPherron led the Camels with 10 points. Daniel Draffan and Justin Nwafor each added eight points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 77, TRINITY 54: Bowdoin (13-0, 1-0) opened the game on a 6-0 run, pushed the lead to nine by the half and outscored the Bantams (9-4, 0-1) 20-10 in the third quarter to take firm control to earn a NESCAC win in Hartford, Connecticut.

Maddie Hasson finished with 20 points for Bowdoin while, Megan Tan added 16, Sela Kay 13 and Samantha Roy 10.

Bria Fuller’s 13 led Trinity.

CONN. COLLEGE 70, COLBY 67: Casey Walsh’s layup with 13 seconds remaining in overtime pushed the Camels (5-7, 1-0 NESCAC) past the Mules (4-8, 0-1) in New London, Connecticut.

Walsh finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Claire Gulbin had 19 points and six rebounds.

Alisha Aube paced Colby with 18 points. Brooke Guiffre, who made two free throws with 27 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, had 13 points and six rebounds. Ainsley Burns chipped in with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 4, HOLY CROSS 2: Liga Miljone had a goal and two assists as the Black Bears (9-10-3, 5-9-2 HEAW) built a 3-0 second-period lead and held off the Crusaders (3-15-3, 3-12-0) in Orono.

Michelle Weis, Brittany Colton and Ali Beltz also scored. Tereza Vanisova and Ella MacLean had two assists each. Carly Jackson made 25 saves.

Rachel Moore and Antonia Matzka each scored for Holy Cross.

COLBY 2, WESLEYAN 2: Lexi Cafiero set up both Colby goals as the Mules (7-1-2, 4-0-1) tied the Cardinals (6-3-1, 0-2-1) during NESCAC play in Middletown, Connecticut.

McKinley Karpa tied the game 1-1 midway through the first period for Colby after Ally Detre scored for Wesleyan. Caroline Jenkins gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead before Tess Dupre tied it for the Mules 35 seconds into the third.

Nona Prunster had 12 saves for Colby, and Alegra Grant 35 for Wesleyan.

SUNY POTSDAM 4, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 3: Emily DellaNeve scored with just under five minutes left to lift the Bears (5-7) over the Nor’easters (8-2-1) in Potsdam, New York.

Ellie Cleary scored a power play goal in the beginning of the second period. UNE then got goals from Avery Lutrzykowski, Meghan Hamilton, and Shannon Upton within a 10-minute span to take the lead for a 3-1 UNE lead.

Natalie Wasielewski scored two goals for the Bears. Kayla McCabe made 28 saves for the Bears, while Julia Benjamin stopped 33 shots for UNE.

HAMILTON 2, BOWDOIN 1: Maura Holden broke a 1-1 tie with two minutes left in the opening period, and the Continentals (6-5, 2-3 NESCAC) held on to beat Bowdoin (4-5-2, 2-3) in Clinton, New York.

Hyla Mosher’s goal from Jess Haviland gave Hamilton a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the game. Brett Stoddard tied the game for the Polar Bears at 15:52 with from Nell Fusco assisting.

Gab Venne had 17 saves for the Continentals, with Dani Marquez stopping 34 for Bowdoin.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 2, HAMILTON 1: Alex Zafonte made 36 saves as the Polar Bears (6-5, 3-3 NESCAC) held on to beat the Continentals (3-6-2, 2-4) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin took a 2-0 lead less than six minutes into the game with goals from Bobby Murray and Jimmy Duffy. Caleb Perez, Andy Stoneman, Kyle Jadatz and Cam Berube each had an assist.

Jordi Jefferson scored a power-play goal 9:13 into the first for Hamilton, converting from Sean Thomson and Sean Allen. Anthony Tirabassi had 18 saves.

COLBY 4, AMHERST 1: Justin Grille, Quinn Doyle and Kienan Scott scored first-period goals, and Mark Leprine had an empty-netter with 2:14 remaining as the Mules (5-5, 2-4 NESCAC) beat the Mammoths (2-8-1, 1-5) in Waterville.

Andy Beran made 26 saves. Patrick Daly scored for Amherst.

