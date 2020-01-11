BANGOR — Maeve Carroll had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Albany 60-49 in an America East game Saturday.

Dor Saar added 21 points, six assists and five rebounds for Maine (7-11, 3-1 America East), which has won two in a row and three of its last four. Anne Simon added nine points and five rebounds.

Helene Haegerstrand had 10 points, while Amanda Kantzy had eight points and nine rebounds for Albany.

BOWDOIN 65, CONN. COLLEGE 34: Sela Kay had 14 points and nine rebounds as the Polar Bears (13-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Camels (5-7, 1-2) in New London, Connecticut.

Samantha Roy added 10 points and seven rebounds for Bowdoin, while Maddie Hasson added 10 points.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 64, NICHOLS 39: Kaylee Beyor had nine points and 12 rebounds as the Nor’easters (12-3, 6-0 Commonwealth Coast Conference) beat the Bisons (3-10, 1-4) in Biddeford.

Abby Cavallaro had 14 points and Jocelyn Chaput 13 for UNE, which outscored Nichols 21-4 in the second quarter to take control.

Gina Parmenter had 14 points for Nichols.

ST. JOSEPH’S 62, NORWICH 35: Cassandra Stapelfeld and Kaleigh Walsh each scored six points in the third quarter as the Monks (8-6, 1-0 GNAC) outscored the Cadets (3-9, 0-1) 20-5 to rally to a win in Standish.

Stapelfeld finished with 16 points, five assists and five steals for St. Joseph’s. Walsh added 11 points.

Riley Bennett had 15 points for Norwich.

TRINITY 56, COLBY 45: Bailey Hyland and Peace Kabari each had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Bantams (10-4, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (4-9, 0-2) in Hartford, Connecticut

Ainsley Burns had 16 points, Brooke Guiffre added 12 and Grace Coutu had 10 rebounds for Colby.

CASTLETON 67, SOUTHERN MAINE 54: Brooke Raiche had 18 points and seven rebounds as the Spartans (8-6, 3-2 LEC) beat the Huskies (7-8, 2-4) in Castleton, Vermont.

Emilee Bose had 14 points, while Katyln Toomey had 10 rebounds for Castleton.

Jackie Luckhardt and Michelle Rowe each had 13 points, while Morgan Eliasen had 10 for Southern Maine, which feel behind 16-5 in the first quarter.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ALBANY 76, MAINE 70: Ahmad Clark scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Great Danes (9-8, 2-0 America East) beat the Black Bears (4-13, 0-3) in Albany, New York.

Nedeljko Prijovic scored 26 points for Maine, including five 3-pointers. Sergio El Darwich added 14 points.

Trey Hutcheson added 15 points, while Cameron Healy had 11 for Albany.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 67, MASS BAY CC 44: Ian Regan made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points as the Seawolves (14-4) started fast and beat the Buccaneers (6-7) in South Portland.

Colin Baker added 11 points for SMCC, which took a 32-16 lead at the half. Marshall Martin had 13 points for Mass Bay CC.

BOWDOIN 87, CONN. COLLEGE 70: David Reynolds scored 29 points, while Sam Grad and Manav Randhawa added 14 points apiece as the Polar Bears (5-7, 1-1 NESCAC) used a 13-4 run in the final minutes to pull away from the Camels (3-10, 0-2) at Brunswick.

Zavier Rucker helped with seven points and seven assists.

Jack Zimmerman scored 21 points for Connecticut College.

COLBY 91, TRINITY 77: Noah Tyson had 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and 14 rebounds as the Mules (13-0, 3-0 NESCAC) pulled away to beat the Bantams (10-5, 1-1) in Waterville.

Will King and Alex Dorion each added 18 for Colby, which trailed 44-37 at the half. Sam Jefferson added 11 points.

Donald Jorden had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Trinity. Kyle Padmore also scored 13 points, while Nick Seretta and Colin Donovan each had 11.

NICHOLS 90, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 85: DeAnte Bruton scored 28 points, while Jaekwon Spencer had 14 points and eight rebounds as the Bison (10-4, 5-0 CCC) powered past the Nor’easters (7-7, 2-4) at Biddeford.

Siddiq Canty scored 22 points and Alex Kravchuk added 21 for UNE. Avery DeBrito had 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Jackson McCoy also had 11 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE 81, CASTLETON 67: Jaire Roberts scored 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Huskies (6-8, 1-5 Little East) beat the Spartans (1-13, 0-5) in Castleton, Vermont.

Jacobe Thomas had 15 points and Keenan Hendricks added 13 for Southern Maine. Kylani Lafleur added seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Remy Brown had 14 points and nine rebounds for Castleton. Amadou Diakite added 13 points, and Demauriaye Smith had six points and 12 rebounds.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 0, HOLY CROSS 0: Maine (9-10-4, 5-8-3) controlled play during its Hockey East game against the Crusaders (3-15-4, 3-12-1), but Holy Cross goalie Jada Brenon stonewalled the Black Bears with 40 saves during a scoreless tie in Orono.

Carly Jackson had 21 saves for Maine, including four in overtime.

BOWDOIN 4, HAMILTON 3: Angelina Joyce scored with 2:01 left as the Polar Bears (5-5-2, 3-3 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (6-6, 2-4) in Clinton, New York.

Jess Cloutier and Tala Glass each had a goal and an assist for Bowdoin. Nell Fusco also scored and Dani Marquez had 48 saves.

COLBY 2, WESLEYAN 1: Lexi Cafiero and Lauren Klein each scored as the Mules (8-1-2, 5-0-1 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (6-4-1, 0-3-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Cali Stevens scored for Wesleyan.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, SUNY CANTON 2: Jessie Scott and Katie Babineau scored 28 seconds apart in the second period, giving New England (9-2-1) a 3-1 lead over the Roos (3-9-1) in Canton, New York.

Meghan Hamilton and Bella Crugnale also scored for UNE. Julia Benjamin had 32 saves.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 5, AMHERST 0: Thomas Dunleavy scored 1:07 into the game and the Polar Bears (7-5, 4-3 NESCAC) scored four goals in the first period to beat the Mammoths (2-9-1, 1-6) in Brunswick.

Albert Washco, Chris Brown, Jimmy Duffy and Andy Stoneman also scored for Bowdoin.

Alex Zafonte made 36 stops for the Polar Bears, while Dan Dachille had 18 saves for the Mammoths.

HAMILTON 4, COLBY 2: Bennett Morrison, Jordi Jefferson, Joey Moore and Nick Ursitti all scored as the Continentals (4-6-2, 3-4 NESCAC) beat the Mules (5-6-0, 2-5-0) at Waterville.

J.P. Schuhlen and Mark Leprine scored for Colby. Andrew Tucci made 37 saves.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 10, MORRISVILLE 2: Ryan Bloom and Derek Mecrones each had a goal and a pair of assists as the ninth-ranked Nor’easters (11-3) beat the Mustangs (8-7) at Biddeford.

Chad Merrill, Brett Mecrones, Jake Fuss, Dimitris Jones, Liam Darcy, Jovan Zimmerman, Jared Christy and Mathieu Gervais also scored for UNE.

SAINT ANSELM 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Four players scored as the Hawks (9-7-1) beat the Huskies (4-8-2) in Gorham.

Sean Verrier, Matt Hayes, Kilian Hammersmith and John Femia scored for Saint Anselm.

Derek Tillotson scored for Southern Maine.

