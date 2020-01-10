Neil Peart, the drummer for the rock band Rush, is dead at 67.
Peart died Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif., but his death was announced on Friday. Peart battled brain cancer for three years before his death, Elliot Mintz, a spokesperson for Peart’s family, told the Daily News in an email.
Peart joined Rush, the classic Canadian rock group, in 1974, six years after the band formed.
He became the act’s primary lyricist and an eminently celebrated percussionist.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
‘Don’t bite!’ Francis negotiates papal kiss after controversy
-
Nation & World
Pope Francis warns of risks from U.S.-Iranian tensions
-
News
York police charge 4 people with OUI in 12-hour span
-
Local & State
Portland superintendent recommends renaming school after civil rights leader
-
Nation & World
Stabbings, shootings, assaults weigh on Jewish youth