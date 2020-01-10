Oscar buzz is in the air, and three of Netflix’s top contenders are coming to Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater.

Playing the last three consecutive Thursdays in January, patrons can catch Best Picture hopefuls “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story,” as well as Best Adapted Screenplay nominee, “The Two Popes” on the big screen. Each film will be shown only once.

First up, crime meets politics in “The Irishman,” the latest film from Martin Scorcese, playing Thursday, Jan. 16 at 2 and 6:30 p.m.

Adapted by screenwriter Steve Zaillian (“Schindler’s List” and “Searching for Bobby Fischer”) from Charles Brandt’s 2004 book, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” the film tells the story of Frank Sheeran, a World War II combat veteran and truck driver turned Mafia hitman and union leader. The credits include Robert Deniro leading the pack as Frank Sheeran, joined by Al Pacino as labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa and Joe Pesci as Mob Boss Russell Bufalino. The 3 1/2-hour film, shot over 108 days in 117 locations, uses de-aging technology to make the actors appear younger at times, as the story spans decades. In addition to Best Picture, “The Irishman” is expected to receive Oscar nominations for Best Director (Scorcese), Best Actor (Deniro), Best Supporting Actor (Pesci and Pacino) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

On Thursday Jan. 23 at 2 and 7 p.m., the theater features “Marriage Story” starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Complete with a supporting cast including Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Alan Alda, and Laura Dern, this comedy-drama-romance from Noah Baumbach takes an incisive, compassionate look at a failing breaking up and a family’s struggle to stay together. Driver and Johansson, both receiving Oscar buzz for their performances in lead roles, will be honored with a joint performers-of-the-year award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Jan. 17. The film is also expected to receive Oscar nominations for Best Director (Baumbach), Best Supporting Actress (Dern) and Best Original Screenplay.

Finally, “The Two Popes,” the story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the history of the Catholic Church, closes out the Netflix Oscar hopefuls at the Lincoln Theater. The film hits the big screen Thursday, Jan. 30 at 2 and 7 p.m. Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce), engage in thoughtful and at times funny conversations in and around the Vatican, complete with pizza and even a little tango.

The Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. Ticket prices are $8 Adult and $6 Lincoln Theater members and youths 18 and under. Tickets are on sale at the door beginning one hour before showtime. More information on these and all upcoming events is available online at lcct.org

