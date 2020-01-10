The iconic ‘Welcome to Kennebunkport’ sign on the Lanigan Bridge between Kennebunk and Kennebunkport has gone missing, and Kennebunkport Police are seeking the public’s help getting it back.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, the Kennebunkport Police Department noted that the sign had been swiped. It’s not clear when the sign, which shows a bit of the town’s skyline, was stolen, nor how the thief might have gotten it down.
The bridge is a popular spot for visitors to take photos, often with the sign in the background, and is steps away from the Clam Shack, another popular spot for tourists to visit in the summer.
“Unfortunately, someone thought it was appropriate to remove the “Town of Kennebunkport” sign that was on the Lanigan bridge,” the post said. Anyone who might have information on what might have happened to it is asked to call the police department at 207-967-2454.
