AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills has until midnight Saturday to decide if she will expand gambling in Maine by allowing a bill legalizing sports betting to become law.

Mills held the measure last July, among 40 bills on which she postponed a decision at the end of the last lawmaking session, saying that they had technical issues or needed additional work. But time is running out for Mills under the state’s constitution, which requires her to either veto the bill, sign it, or allow it to become law without her signature within 10 days of receiving it when the Legislature is in session.

The 10-day clock was suspended when the Legislature adjourned last summer, allowing the bill to be held for months.

“I take very seriously my Constitutional obligation to review legislation, consider its implications, and decide whether it is in the best interest of Maine people,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “I also take very seriously my responsibility to work with – and not against – the Legislature to find solutions to our problems and to enact good public policy for our state.”

The sports betting bill, which would give just about every entity with an interest in gambling a slice of the revenue, faced no formal opposition in the Legislature, beyond some lawmakers voicing concern over problem gamblers. The bill allows casino operators, off-track betting parlors, harness racing tracks and Native American tribes in Maine to host sports betting operations.

The measure also would legalize online sports betting. Estimates on how much sports betting would be worth in Maine varied widely, but a fiscal note attached to the bill suggests that once it is fully implemented, originally scheduled to occur in 2023, the state stands to collect as much as $5 million a year in fees and taxes.

The measure would prohibit betting on youth sports, including high school athletics, but leaves the door open to some amateur and semi-pro sporting events.

In May of 2018 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal prohibition on sports betting, and since then a dozen states, including New Hampshire, the most recent state to allow the practice, have joined Nevada in allowing gambling on sporting events.

The Legislature on Wednesday also recalled 13 of the bills that had been held by Mills, which will allow lawmakers to make changes to the bills to satisfy concerns she had before sending them back to her for consideration. The sports betting measure was not among them.

Among the recalled bills are proposals to extend MaineCare dental health coverage to low income children and adults; grant to Maine Indian tribes the authority to prosecute domestic violence crimes committed on tribal lands by native and non-native members; and improve programs aimed at helping state prison inmates successfully reenter society after they complete their sentences.

Mills has yet to signal what she will do with the sports betting bill.

This story will be updated.

