KENNEBUNK — Portside Real Estate Group, headquartered in Falmouth, expanded to York County with the opening of an office on Port Road in Kennebunk on Dec. 30.

The new location will be the firm’s first beyond Cumberland County, the owners said in a news release.

Portside Real Estate Group is collaborating with the Bassett Team, comprised of Becky Bassett and Grainne Archer, who have more than three decades of experience serving homeowners in the Kennebunks and surrounding areas, company officials said.

“Our team is proud to be part of the Kennebunk community that has supported our success for more than 25 years,” said Bassett. “York County is growing and changing. As we look to the next 10 years, we know that the robust marketing team, creativity and community engagement Portside is known for is a perfect match for our team.”

Portside Real Estate Group owner Dava Davin said the agency grew 39 percent from 2018 to 2019. The company opened an office in Cape Elizabeth last year.

“Elevating the real estate experience for both agents and clients has opened the doors for growth and expansion,” said Davin, in part.

Inventory across southern Maine continues to be tight, while housing prices are showing steady growth, Davin noted. In Cumberland County and York County, the median sales price increased 7.81 percent and 5.14 percent, respectively, according to the Maine Real Estate statistics year-to-date report. This will mean a heightened need for skilled realtors, Davin said.

“We are in a market where real estate agents need to be creative problem-solvers,” said Davin. “Buyers will have fewer homes to choose from, but they still need to love the home they buy.”

