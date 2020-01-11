The temperature in Portland hit a record high of 60 degrees for this date on Saturday afternoon, thawing out the area just before an expected icy weekend storm hits Maine.

The previous record high for Jan. 11 – 54 degrees in 2017 – was exceeded around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warm weather won’t last long.

After midnight Saturday, a cold front is forecast to pass through central and, later, southern Maine. The cold will arrive later in the Portland area, with temperatures dipping below freezing Sunday evening.

Precipitation is also forecast for Sunday. Because temperatures will take longer to fall in southern Maine, Portland should expect mostly rain. But in Bangor, the cold snap will produce snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

