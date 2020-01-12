WESTBROOK — Senior Kyla Greenleaf scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and the Eagles held off a Blue Blazes late surge for a 44-40 Class A girls high school basketball victory.

Alexa Eaton tossed in 10 points for Mt. Ararat (3-6), while Jaden Lohr added seven while Elsa Daulerio and Lauren Magno each netted five.

Sara Muka paced Westbrook (1-9) with 13 points.

Mt. Ararat hits the hardwood next on Tuesday when they host Freeport at 6:30 p.m.

Freeport 42

Gray-New Gloucester 27

FREEPORT — Rachel Wall and Caroline Smith scored 12 points apiece as the Falcons cruised past the Patriots in Western Maine Conference play.

Catriona Gould added six points while Hannah Groves added five for the 7-3 Falcons.

Jordan Grant and Abby Michaud each scored eight points for Gray-New Gloucester (6-4).

Leavitt 44

Morse 35

TURNER — Taylor White registered a game-high 14 points to lead Leavitt over Morse in Class B Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference basketball action Saturday evening.

The Hornets lead 22-10 at the midpoint as Emma Chiasson contributed 11 points for Leavitt.

Dory Kulis paced the Shipbuilders with 11 points on three field goals from beyond the arc and a pair of foul shots. Abi Carpenter and Mary LaRochelle had eight and six points, respectively, in the losing effort.

The Shipbuilders travel to Biddeford Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game.

St. Dominic 58

Richmond 32

RICHMOND — Rebecca Zimmerman drained a game-high 19 points to lead St. Dominic to a Class C victory over Richmond Saturday afternoon.

The Saints took a 28-12 halftime lead. Jessica Zimmerman scored 12 points, while Mia-Angelina Leslie added another 10 for St. Dominic.

Bryannah Shea led the Bobcats, who travel to Valley on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.), with a team-high 11 points, while Bryanne Lacaster chipped in with seven and Lindsie Irish added six.

North Yarmouth Academy 52

Pine Tree Academy 20

FREEPORT — Angel Huntsmen scored 13 points and Erin Reid had 11 for the Panthers (8-1) in a win over the Breakers (1-8) on Saturday.

Paige Tyson led Pine Tree with seven points, followed by Eliana Tardiff’s six and Emily Rosas’ five.

Lisbon 35

Dirigo 32

LISBON — Kiley Merritt made the go-ahead bucket with less than a minute remaining and Lisbon held on to beat Dirigo in Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball play Friday.

With the Greyhounds (6-3) trailing 32-31, put up a wild shot that went in and gave Lisbon the lead for good. Merritt also hit a pair of 3-pointers in the game and tied Charlee Cox for the team-high in scoring with 10 points.

Destiny Deschaines added eight points and 12 rebounds.

After trailing 19-12 at halftime, the Cougars (2-7) outscored the Greyhounds 18-8 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead into the fourth. But Lisbon held Dirigo to two points in the final period.Jayce Brophy made three 3-pointers as part of her game-high 13 points for the Cougars. Paige Lueders added a pair of treys and 10 points.The Greyhounds travel to Rumford on Tuesday to take on Mountain Valley at 6 p.m.

Boothbay 48

Wiscasset 34

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Chloe Arsenault scored 11 points as the Seahawks (8-2) defeated the Wolverines (0-10) in Class C MVC basketball play on Friday.

Madison Faulkingham added seven points, while Glory Blethen, Haley Abbott, Mara Gentry and Kylie Brown had six apiece for Boothbay (8-2).

Kateleen Trask led the Wolverines (0-10) with 17 points and had six steals.

Brianna Orr finished with eight, while Kylie Peoples hauled in eight boards.

Boys basketball

Marshwood 43

Brunswick 37

SOUTH BERWICK — The Hawks opened an 18-9 lead after one quarter and held off the Dragons in Class A basketball play on Saturday.

Marshwood (6-5) got 17 points from Cullen Casey and seven apiece from Justin Bryant and Aidan Sullivan.

James Belanger paced Brunswick (6-3) with 16 points, going 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. Ethan Upham added nine points while Evan Kilfoil chipped in with eight.

The Dragons host Westbook on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Leavitt 71

Morse 43

BATH — Joziah Learned scored 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter as the Hornets raced out to a 29-9 and never looked back en route to a KVAC win over the Shipbuilders.

Keegan Melanson paced Leavitt (7-2) with 16 points, Cole Morin contributed 15 and Wyatt Hathaway added 12.

Boden Gould led Morse (1-8) with 13 points as Brogan Shaw and Gabe Aucoin followed with nine and six points, respectively.

The Shipbuilders host Biddeford on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Gray-New Gloucester 81

Freeport 66

FREEPORT — Jay Hawkes poured in 24 points on seven field goals including a three-pointer and four free throws to lead Gray-New Gloucester to a WMC victory over Freeport on Saturday afternoon.

After the two teams played to a 23-23 deadlock through one quarter, the Patriots managed to outscore the Falcons by 15 points in the middle frames before they played even in the fourth.

Matthew Johnson contributed 16 points, while Nick Pelletier posted 14 for Gray-New Gloucester.

Five different players scored at least 10 points for the Falcons, with Blaine Cockburn posting 14 and Heath Cockburn tabulating 12. Gabe Wagner, Colby Arsenault and Elias Thomas equally split 30 for Freeport, who hosts Mt. Ararat on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Lisbon 57

Hall-Dale 43

LISBON — Lisbon started strong and hit free throws down the stretch to earn a 57-43 boys MVC basketball win over Hall-Dale on Saturday.

The Greyhounds (6-3) opened up a 17-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. Then, in the fourth, they closed out the win by making eight of 13 shots at the free throw line.

Lisbon’s DJ Douglass made three 3-pointers and seven foul shots to lead all scorers with 18 points. Ring Ring added 12 points to the win and Charlie Doyle finished with eight.

Josh Nadeau scored a team-high 14 points for Hall-Dale (6-3). Patrick Rush added 12 points and Caleb Peaslee had 11.

St. Dominic 55

Richmond 53 AUBURN — Eli St. Laurent had 15 points to pace St. Dom’s to a 55-53 Class C victory over visiting Richmond.. Gabe Carey and Marshal Adams each had 14 points for the Saints (4-5).

Calob Densmore had 18 points to lead the Bobcats (4-6), while Kenny Bing and Dakota Gilpatrick each had 15 points in the loss. North Yarmouth Academy 69

Pine Tree Academy 47 FREEPORT — Logan Welch dropped in 33 points to lead the Panthers past the Breakers. NYA (7-2) raced out to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and outscored the Breakers 18-11 in the second for a 38-18 halftime lead.

Chris Hamblett added 16 points, and Te’Andre King had 12.Chris Amisi paced the Breakers (5-5) with 21 points. Boy’s hockey

York 4

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 0

DOVER, N.H. — Tyler Conant scored twice and Ben Soares recorded the shutout as the Wildcats defeated Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse in boys high school hockey on Saturday.

York (4-4) also got goals from Colin Butters and Aiden Dowling.

The Eagles (1-6-1) return to the ice on Wednesday when they play visitors to “Battle of the Bridge” foe Brunswick at Watson Arena at 7:15 p.m.

