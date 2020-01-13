KENNEBUNK – Artists of all media, dimension, style and ability are invited to apply to be a part of an exhibition celebrating the history and culture of Kennebunk.

Kennebunk’s Bicentennial Committee will be marking the town of Kennebunk’s and state of Maine’s dual bicentennial in 2020 with a signature exhibition running from June through December.

Brick Store Museum Director Cynthia Walker said the exhibition is based on the museum’s unique “art + history mash-up” format, in which new works by artists will be exhibited alongside historic artifacts to tell a diverse and wide-ranging story of Kennebunk and its inhabitants.

Organizers prefer that artists are local to Maine, or at least spend time in the state. A museum selection committee will determine the accepted artists, and those artists will have until May 2020 to produce their work.

The application package, complete with an overview of the exhibit, requirements for artwork, and schedule for the show, is now on the Brick Store Museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org/bicentennial2020, or may be picked up at the museum’s front desk. Applicants can also email [email protected] to request an application be emailed to them. The deadline to apply has been extended to Jan. 31.

For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org or call the museum at 985-4802.

