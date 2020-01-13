Astronaut Jessica Meir will be leaving the International Space Station for a pair of spacewalks this month.
The Maine native and fellow astronaut Christina Koch are scheduled for spacewalks on Wednesday and again on Jan. 20. The two made history when they embarked on the first all-women spacewalk in October.
NASA said that for the new spacewalks the pair will finish replacing nickel-hydrogen batteries with lithium-ion batteries that will store energy generated by the space station’s solar array.
Meir, a 1995 graduate of Caribou High School, traveled to the ISS on Sept. 25 for a six-month mission. She’s scheduled to return to Earth in the spring.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: Jan. 6-13
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Jan. 6-12
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth Police Beat: Jan. 6-12
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: Jan. 3-10
-
Local & State
Portland man sentenced for fatal Bayside shooting
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.