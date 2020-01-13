All_Female_Spacewalk_59676

In this photo released by NASA on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir, left, and Christina Koch pose for a photo in the International Space Station. The astronauts who took part in the first all-female spacewalk are still uplifted by all the excitement down on Earth. NASA via AP

Astronaut Jessica Meir will be leaving the International Space Station for a pair of spacewalks this month.

The Maine native and fellow astronaut Christina Koch are scheduled for spacewalks on Wednesday and again on Jan. 20. The two made history when they embarked on the first all-women spacewalk in October.

NASA said that for the new spacewalks the pair will finish replacing nickel-hydrogen batteries with lithium-ion batteries that will store energy generated by the space station’s solar array.

Meir, a 1995 graduate of Caribou High School, traveled to the ISS on Sept. 25 for a six-month mission. She’s scheduled to return to Earth in the spring.

