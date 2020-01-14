AUGUSTA — State lawmakers will be taking up a bill that could see Maine create a state-run retirement savings plan for workers who don’t have that benefit through their employer.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, is backed by the AARP and would add Maine to a group of six other states that have similar programs, which enroll workers in plans they contribute to automatically.

The plan would largely be self-sufficient after its initial startup costs, according to Mark Iwry, a financial expert and former senior adviser to the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C.

Iwry said other states that have started similar programs were able to make them self-sufficient with limited government bureaucracy.

“There would be a few people setting it up but the really heavy lifting here is done by the private sector,” Iwry said.

California, Illinois, Oregon, Connecticut, Maryland and Massachusetts are the only states with state-run employee savings plans for private sector workers. The plans in California, Illinois, Connecticut, Maryland and Oregon automatically enroll most employees in the state if their employers do not already offer a retirement plan. The Massachusetts plan is more narrowly tailored to non-profit workers, according to the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

Iwry joined Vitelli, AARP Maine’s State Director Lori Parham and AARP member and business owner Barbara Babkirk to describe the bill at a press conference at the State House on Tuesday.

Vitelli, the Senate’s assistant majority leader, said the plans could provide additional financial security for some 235,000 Maine workers who have no retirement plan with their employer and depend largely on Social Security benefits when they retire.

The bill was carried over from the 2019 lawmaking session and will be the subject of a work session and a public hearing sometime in early February, but a specific date for the hearing has not been scheduled.

Vitelli said the bill not only would help retirees, many of whom struggle to live on annual Social Security income of just $17,500, but also would create less dependence on taxpayer-funded benefit programs that assist the elderly and the poor.

Babkirk, who specializes in helping Mainers 50 years of age and older find new employment opportunities, also said the bill would help attract more retirees back to the workforce, which could help the state’s with Maine’s skilled labor shortage.

Opponents to the measure, including the American Council of Life Insurers, have said it creates an uneven playing field and puts the state in direct competition with the private sector, including some 208 companies that provide life insurance, annuities and financial planning services for Maine residents.

“The market for retirement savings products in Maine is already vibrant and competitive,” Elizabeth Frazier, an attorney and lobbyist for ACLI, told lawmakers last February.

