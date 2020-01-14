WATERFORD — The body of a woman found in woods near her home Monday has been identified as Carole Turner, 48, of Ben Hale Road, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed Turner left her house, walked into the woods, became disoriented and died, likely of hypothermia.

Her body was found less than 24 hours after her family reported her missing. She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Following protocol, the state police major crimes unit was notified.

