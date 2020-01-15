WESTBROOK – Mark R. Champagne of Westbrook passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born in Portland on Nov. 16, 1960, a son of Ralph and Dolores (Gagne) Champagne.

Mark grew up in Westbrook and was a 1979 graduate of Westbrook High School. He spent 12 years working for S.D. Warren. Beginning in 1999 he proudly operated his own roofing company. Mark enjoyed ice smelting, playing horseshoes, cribbage, and Chinese Checkers, following the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins, and adding to his never ending collection of frogs. Mark was a devout father of six and his greatest passion was his family. They meant everything to him.

Mark was predeceased by his father, Ralph in 1992.

In addition to his mother, Dolores, he is survived by his partner of 29 years, Jennifer Woodward of Westbrook; children, Brandi of Casco, Cody and Nicola of Westbrook, Gage and Joshua of Portland, and Amanda Woodward of Westbrook; grandson, Ryland; brother, Russell Champagne and his wife Lisa of Westbrook, sisters, Cynthia Champagne of Westbrook, and Pamela Rankin and her husband Steve of Lexington. Mark is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday Jan. 17, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 298 Brown Street, Westbrook. Visiting hours will be held the same day at church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Mark’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

