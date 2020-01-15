PORTLAND — A party to celebrate the release of “Magnificent Homespun Brown,” a children’s book by Presumpscot Elementary School kindergarten teacher Samara Cole Doyon is set for this weekend.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Indigo Arts Alliance, located at 60 Cove St.

The 32-page book, illustrated by Kaylani Juanita, tells the story of feeling comfortable in your own skin told though the eyes of several young narrators.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/indigo-arts-alliance/launch-party-for-magnificent-homespun-brown/657637888105038/

