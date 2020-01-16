The home at 11 Pine St. has three things that will make Portland-area home seekers say, “I want!” First and foremost, from almost every room in the house, you can take in stunning views of Portland and the harbor. Outside, you can take in those views from one of the three decks, or from the gorgeous yard filled with Jerusalem artichokes, beach roses, dahlias, hydrangeas, juniper bushes and a pear tree.

Then, there’s the more than 3,400 square feet of living space that perfectly blends charming period details and present-day luxuries like a full bath on every floor. Long, pine floorboard stretches past the formal dining room to the modern kitchen with granite countertops. The third-floor bedroom suite is a light-filled dream, with exposed beams and skylights overhead, an office-library and a perfectly appointed bathroom with a soaking tub.

Built in 1900, with a 2XXX addition, this 4-bed, 3-bath home is move-in ready

Unparalleled views of Portland peninsula and harbor

Visit an Open House on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Lastly, the neighborhood. Ferry Village is as charming as it sounds. Some of South Portland’s best restaurants, bagels and ice cream are in Ferry Village or a short walk beyond. The Lyric Music Theater presents six productions a year right in the center of Ferry Village. If you prefer the outdoors, The Green Belt runs through culminating at Bug Light Park, perfect for walks and bike rides. It is little wonder why Ferry Village is becoming one of Greater Portland’s most sought after neighborhoods.

11 Pine St. is listed at $1,295,000 by Katie Brooke of Vitalius Real Estate Group. Please contact Katie at [email protected], 207-852-8177 and 207-541-3755.

