NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction from Sue Monk Kidd and Veronica Roth, essays by comedian Mike Birbiglia and a memoir about Philip Roth are among the upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation.
Buzz Books 2020: Spring/Summer was released Thursday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. The 44 selections include Kidd’s Biblical tale “The Book of Longings” and Roth’s first novel for adults, “Chosen Ones.” Birbiglia shares thoughts on becoming a father in “The New One” and literary critic-biographer Benjamin Taylor remembers his friend Roth in “Here We Are.”
Buzz Books also offers excerpts from such debut works as Raven Leilani’s “Luster” and Katherine St. John’s “The Lion Den.”
