A sloppy snowstorm led to slick roads and closed schools in southern and central Maine on Thursday.

The Legislature also closed for the day, and many communities implemented parking bans as forecasters predicted as many as 8 inches of snow to fall in interior areas.

The snow mixed with rain along the coast to make a slippery and slushy mess on roads.

Below is our forecast for the end timing of today's snow event. Snow will end from southwest to northeast through the remainder of the day, possibly ending as a rain/snow mix along the immediate coast. A few power outages are possible where heavy accumulations are observed. pic.twitter.com/gu8rZjPoXF — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 16, 2020

The National Weather Service in Gray expected snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the region Thursday, with the snow stopping around 7 p.m. High temperatures were around 32 degrees, but are expected to drop to around 10 degrees at night, with 35 mph wind gusts dropping the wind chill value to -7 degrees.

The slick roads led to multiple minor accidents, although no serious injuries had been reported as of noon.

The Maine Turnpike lowered the speed limit to 45 miles per hour and reported multiple crashes through the day, including one on Thursday afternoon that closed part of the northbound lanes in Wells and another to disrupted traffic in Kennebunk.

A truck and trailer carrying a load of SUVs slid off an I-295 entry ramp near the Maine Mall Thursday afternoon.

In Biddeford, a pickup truck slid off the road and head-first into the barrel of an old iron cannon mounted beside the intersection of Green and South streets.

Central Maine Power Co. reported more than 2,000 customers without power in Cumberland County as of shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Kennebec Journal Staff Writer Sam Shepherd contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.

