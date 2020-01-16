Opponents of Maine’s new vaccine law have raised three times more than supporters to fund their campaigns over whether to overturn the measure at the ballot box on March 3.

Yes on 1 Maine to Reject Big Pharma, a political action committee that backs the Question 1 proposal to overturn the law, reported $42,146 in donations in the fourth quarter of 2019. Added to its previous fundraising efforts, which began last summer, the Yes on 1 campaign has raised $203,988 in contributions and loans.

“Our campaign is powered and funded by Maine people who refuse to hand over our state or the right to make our own medical decisions to Big Pharma,” said Cara Sacks, Yes on 1 campaign manager, in a statement. “The vast majority of our donors and donations are from everyday Mainers rather than the typical corporate and out-of-state interests that fund the majority of Maine political campaigns.”

Related Opponents of new vaccine law will get their shot at overturning it at the polls

Maine Families for Vaccines, which supports the law, received more than $58,000 through the fourth quarter of last year toward its campaign to defeat Question 1. The PAC formed in September and did no prior fundraising.

“We are pleased by the tremendous grassroots support we’ve received from Mainers who oppose Question 1,” the campaign’s co-chair, Dr. Laura Blaisdell, said in a written statement. “With more than 270 individual donations from Maine citizens and the support of our growing coalition, we are confident voters will reject Question 1 and protect Maine’s children from dangerous diseases.”

The PACs filed reports of their donations and spending on Wednesday with the Maine Ethics Commission.

In its last session, the Legislature narrowly passed the new law that – starting in 2021 – would eliminate all non-medical reasons to opt out of school-required vaccines. The vote was controversial, and passed the Maine Senate by a single vote. The public hearing for the bill in the spring drew thousands to the State House.

The top individual donor to Yes on 1 campaign in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2,000 from Dr. Christiane Northrup of Yarmouth, followed by several who gave $1,000.

Top donors to Maine Families for Vaccines include the Maine Hospital Association with $25,000; Maine Academy of Family Physicians, $4,999; Maine Medical Association, $3,712; and Maine Hospital Association, $1,346.

Caitlin Gilmet, the Maine Families for Vaccines campaign manager, said the fundraising and campaigning is just starting to ramp up.

“There is tremendous support for a ‘no’ vote,” Gilmet said. “We can’t afford to lose on this issue, to have these dangerous ideas chip away at our public health.”

Sacks, the campaign manager for opponents, said “we are communicating with voters at their door, on the phones, in their mailboxes and on the airwaves.”

“We will rely on our people-powered grassroots campaign to continue educating Mainers on why they should vote yes to reject Big Pharma in March,” Sacks said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: