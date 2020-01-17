Lily Collier, eighth from left, was named this year’s Poetry Out Loud winner at Mt. Ararat High School. Participants students were, from left, Carla Blanco, Ellie Cochrane, Caitlin Graney, Fern Beede, Olivia Cox (second place), Luke Curnin (third place), Lauren Johnson, Collier, teacher Emily Vail, Anya Bachor, Hudson Holden, Anna Werts, Victoria Sargent, Willa Killion, Frankie Reese, Sam Moody and Synthia Ladner. Contributed

Mt. Ararat’s Poetry Out Loud winners announced

This year’s Mt. Ararat Poetry Out Loud champion is Lily Collier, who will go on to compete with students from other schools in the Southern Maine Regional Finals on Feb. 10 in Westbrook.

Olivia Cox came in second and Luke Curnin came in third.

Organized by English teacher Emily Vail, the 10th annual Poetry Out Loud competition was held Jan. 8, and was open to all Mt. Ararat students. Each participant recited two poems they previously memorized in preparation for the event.

The contest included guest judges from the community and musical interludes on piano by Mt. Ararat student Will Richardson Jr.

The Maine State finals will be held March 2 in Waterville, followed by the national competition April 28-29 in Washington, D.C.

