On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, George J. Colangelo, loving husband and father, passed away at age 82.

George was born on October 7, 1937 in Holden, Massachusetts. He lived 74 years in West Boylston, Massachusetts, before moving full time to his beloved Kennebunk home. George attended West Boylston Schools, but graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1955 while WBHS was under construction.

He attended Worcester Junior College before joining the Marine Corps. Upon returning home, George worked for Digital Corp. and shortly thereafter formed a business with his father, J. Colangelo and Son, Inc., serving as president and treasurer, building and remodeling many beautiful buildings throughout Massachusetts. George was an avid golfer and gardener and was a past member of the West Boylston Bowling League, West Boylston Golf League, a past president of the West Boylston Athletic Association, a past member of the Wachusett Country Club and Oak Hill Country Club and was a past incorporator for Clinton Savings Bank. A perfect day was spent taking care of his prized tomatoes, hitting the links and finishing the day grilling for his family with a cold beer.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alma (LoStracco) Colangelo.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan (Lindquist) Colangelo; his children, Matthew Colangelo and his wife, Amy (Chapman), of West Boylston, Elisabeth and her husband, Dr. Mitchell Sanders, of Southborough, Jennifer and her husband, James Glickman, of Holden; seven grandchildren, Samuel Colangelo, Abigail Colangelo, Jonathan Sanders, Mia (Sanders), Hanna, Benjamin Sanders, Jonah Glickman and Max Glickman; great-granddaughter, Emma Hanna; sister, Mary Jane Carlson of West Boylston; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Salem Covenant Church, 215 East Mountain St., Worcester, Massachusetts.

Memorial donations may be made in George’s name to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655 or Salem Covenant Church, 215 East Mountain Street, Worcester, MA 01606.

