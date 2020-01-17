An Old Orchard Beach bartender and trivia fan officially earned a new title on Friday: “Jeopardy!” champion.

Dennis Coffey, 54, won his first night on the renowned television quiz show by being the only contestant to correctly answer a question about how a member of the British royal family helped solve a mystery surrounding a murdered Russian czar and his family.

Coffey knew it was Prince Philip – husband of Queen Elizabeth – whose DNA helped investigators positively identify the remains of several members of the Romanov royal family found roughly a century after their murder. Philip is related to the Romanovs.

Coffey ended the night with $21,601 and, as “Jeopardy!” champion, will go on to compete in the following show.

A longtime “Jeopardy!” fan, Coffey applied to be a contestant three times before he finally landed a spot on the famous stage. In a recent interview before the show aired, Coffey said he believed his experiences behind the bar – in addition to his collegiate studies – helped him at trivia.

“I think bartenders are naturally good at trivia,” Coffey said. “People always want their facts checked or are asking for the latest sports news.”

Coffey watched Friday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” along with a packed room of people at his place of employment, Duffy’s Tavern & Grill in Old Orchard Beach. A video posted on Facebook by a relative showed the moment that the crowd realized that Coffey was the winner.

Those in attendance hollered and clapped as the television screen showed Coffey raising his fists in victory as host Alex Trebek acknowledged he had answered correctly. The video then shows patrons at Duffy’s hugging and smacking the champion on the back as the crowd chanted, “Dennis! Dennis! Dennis.”

Coffey could not be reached for comment Friday night. But contestants are prohibited sharing the outcome of their performances before the shows air on television.

Coffey defends his title Monday at 7:30 p.m. on WMTW TV.

