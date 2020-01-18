GORHAM — Jaire Roberts hit a layup in the final seconds of overtime to lift the University of Southern Maine men’s basketball team to a 95-93 win over Eastern Connecticut State on Sunday.

Roberts finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists for Southern Maine (7-9, 2-6 Little East). Jacobe Thomas had 31 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Keenan Hendrick added 17 points.

Jake Collagan had 44 points, seven steals, seven assists and six rebounds for Eastern Connecticut (7-9, 3-4).

COLBY 73, WILLIAMS 61: Sam Jefferson scored 33 points as the Mules (14-0, 3-0 NESCAC) defeated the Ephs (8-7, 2-1) in Williamstown, Mass.

Jefferson was 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Alex Dorion was Colby’s second-leading scorer with 12 points, while Will King had 11 points and eight assists. The Mules shot 53.7 percent from the floor.

Matt Karpowicz had 26 points and eight rebounds for Williams. Jovan Jones added 11 points and five rebounds.

BATES 98, HAMILTON 81: The Bobcats (8-5, 1-1 NESCAC) scored 52 points in the first half and beat the Continentals (11-4, 1-2) in Lewiston.

Kody Greenhalgh had 26 points, while Tom Coyne added 21 points for Bates. Omar Sarr had 15 points and 18 rebounds, while Jeff Spellman added 19 points.

JOHNSON & WALES 84, ST. JOSEPH’S 74: Nate Patenaude had 37 points and five rebounds as the Wildcats (9-7, 1-1 GNAC) beat the Monks (6-9, 0-1) in Standish.

Justin Bullock added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for Johnson & Wales, while Brian Hogan-Gary had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Nicholas Curtis had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Griffin Foley and Jack Casale each scored 15 points for St. Joseph’s.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 92, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 74: Tim Reilly scored 30 points as the Golden Bears (11-5, 6-1 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Nor’easters (8-8, 2-5) in Biddeford.

Mike McGuire added 21 points for Western New England.

Jackson McCoy had 15 points and nine rebounds for UNE. Avery DeBrito had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BINGHAMTON 73, MAINE 63: Kai Moon scored 26 points as the Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 America East) beat the Black Bears (7-13, 3-3) in Vestal, New York.

Anne Simon scored a career-high 28 points and added 11 rebounds for Maine. Maeve Carroll chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds.

BOWDOIN 80, MIDDLEBURY 61: Ali Meade had 19 points off the bench as the Polar Bears (17-0, 4-0 NESCAC) beat the Panthers (12-5, 1-3) in Brunswick.

Maddie Hasson added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Samantha Roy and Sela Kay each scored 14 points.

Maya Davis had 21 points for Middlebury.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 75, SOUTHERN MAINE 67: Anna Barry had 21 points as the Warriors (13-3, 6-1 Little East) beat the Huskies (8-9, 3-5) in Gorham.

Mya Villard added 14 points and Lizzy Cretella 13 for the Panthers.

Michelle Rowe scored 21 points and Jackie Luckhardt added 19 for Southern Maine.

HAMILTON 63, BATES 59: Kelcie Zarle scored 18 points and Kayla Glemaud had 13 as the Continentals (11-6, 1-3 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (9-7, 1-2) in Clinton, New York.

Meghan Graff led Bates with 20 points, Mia Roy added 17, and Ariana Dalia grabbed 11 rebounds.

ST. JOSEPH’S 70, JOHNSON & WALES 53: Alyson Fillion scored 21 points as the Monks (10-6, 3-0 GNAC) beat the Wildcats (9-8, 1-2) in Standish.

Grace Philippon added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Britney Gallagher scored 28 points for Johnson & Wales.

WILLIAMS 80, COLBY 48: Mikaela Topper scored 18 points as the Ephs (13-4, 2-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (5-10, 1-3) in Waterville.

Ainsley Burns scored 12 points for Colby, while Jane MacKerron added 10.

Morgan Dauk had 14 points for Williams.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 1, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: Brett Stoddard scored in the first period and the Polar Bears (5-6-3, 3-4-1 NESCAC) tied the Camels (9-5-1, 3-4-1) in Brunswick.

Kaaren Liston scored with 57 seconds left to tie it for Connecticut College.

ENDICOTT 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Ashlie Jones and Courtney Sullivan each had a goal and an assist to help the Gulls (14-2, 8-0 CHC) defeat the Nor’easters (9-4-1, 5-2-1) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Endicott took control with three first-period goals in a 5:46 span. Kat Keith opened the scoring at 10:38, followed by goals from Jones and Michaela McNamara.

MAINE 2, MERRIMACK 1: Isa Kuoppala scored two goals as the Black Bears (10-10-5, 6-8-4 Women’s Hockey East) beat the Warriors (4-18-3, 1-14-3) in Orono.

Ali Beltz had two assists for Maine and Carly Jackson made 25 saves.

Dani Castino scored for Merrimack, while Lea-Kristine Demers stopped 45 shots.

SOUTHERN MAINE 5, BECKER 4: Julianne Nelson scored her second goal of the game with 1:57 left to lift the Huskies (6-9-2) past the Hawks (6-9-0) in Gorham.

Rylie Binnette, Katie Nolan and Shannon Douglas also scored for Southern Maine.

Clare Conway had two goals and an assist for Becker.

ST. ANSELM 2, COLBY 1: Katy Meehan scored with 22 seconds left as the Saints (13-8-1) beat the Mules (9-2-2) in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Amanda Nylander also scored for St. Anselm. Lauren Klein tied it in the second period for Colby.

Savannah Shaw recorded 24 saves for the Mules, while Caroline Kukas stopped 25 shots for the Hawks.

MEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, CASTLETON 0: Anthony D’Aloisio had 17 saves as the Huskies (5-9-3. 4-5-2 NEHC) shut out the Spartans (5-11-2, 3-7-1) in Gorham.

Tyler Gardiner and Bobby Kinsey both scored for the Huskies.

Kyle Alaverdy made 40 saves for the Spartans.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous