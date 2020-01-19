ORONO — Sergio El Darwich scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and distributed nine assists as Maine overwhelmed Binghamton 86-63 in a men’s basketball game Sunday.

El Darwich made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Andrew Fleming scored 15 points, Nedeljko Prijovic added 14 and Stephane Ingo had 13.

Binghamton (7-11, 1-4 America East) held a brief 5-0 lead, but Maine (6-13, 2-3) scored seven straight and never trailed again. After Javon Brown’s 3-pointer brought the Bearcats within 11-10, Maine used a 17-4 run to take control.

The Black Bears led 46-33 at halftime, then started the second half with a 12-5 run.

Maine has won two straight following three consecutive defeats.

Sam Sessoms scored 21 points for Binghamton, which has lost three straight.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) STANFORD 61, (8) OREGON STATE 58: Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull added 14, helping the Cardinal (16-2, 5-1) defeat the Beavers (16-2, 4-2) in Corvallis, Oregon.

Destiny Slocum had a season-high 26 points for Oregon State, which led by as many as 11 points in the first half.

(4) UCONN 92, TULSA 34: Megan Walker scored 24 points, and the Huskies (16-1, 7-0) won in Storrs, Connecticut, to extend their American Athletic Conference winning streak to 127 games.

(5) LOUISVILLE 74, NORTH CAROLINA 67: Dana Evans scored 22 points the Cardinals (18-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast) past the Tar Heels (13-5, 4-3) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

(6) OREGON 105, CALIFORNIA 52: Satou Sabally scored 31 points and Oregon’s starters shot 73 percent from the field as the Ducks (14-2, 4-1 Pac-12) routed the Bears (8-8, 0-5) in Eugene, Oregon.

(9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 59, WAKE FOREST 45: Kayla Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolfpack (17-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast) in a win over the Demon Deacons (11-7, 4-3) at Raleigh, North Carolina.

LSU 65, (11) KENTUCKY 59: Ayana Mitchell scored 15 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 10 points and 13 rebounds and the Tigers (14-4, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) withstood a fourth-quarter rally to beat Wildcats (15-3, 4-2) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

MEN’S HOCKEY

WESLEYAN 4, BOWDOIN 3: Spencer Fox’s goal with 5:29 remaining lifted the Cardinal (9-5, 5-3 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (8-6-1, 4-4-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Wesleyan jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two periods, on two goals by Walker Harris and a short-handed tally by Cam Peritz.

The Polar Bears tied it with three power-play goals – by Cam Berube, Thomas Dunleavy and Joe Alexander – in a span of 3:12, after a major penalty against Wesleyan for cross-checking.

TRINITY 3, COLBY 0: Lucas Michaud tallied a goal and an assist as the Bantams (12-1-1, 7-0-1 NESCAC) shut out the Mules (5-8-2, 2-7) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Michaud scored in the first period. Cole Poliziani and Michael Grande added third-period goals, and Teddy Loughborough made 25 saves to earn the shutout.

Colby’s Andrew Tucci stopped 42 shots.

