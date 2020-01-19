Lisbon Parks & Rec’s 5th Annual WinterFest will take place Saturday Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Events include Ultimate Dog Sledding rides, LL Bean snowshoeing, Sub Zero Ice Carving, McDonald’s on the grill, Riverside Wood Carvers, antique snowmobile display and food in the warm lodge. For more information contact Lisbon Parks & Rec at 353-2289 or [email protected]
