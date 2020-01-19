TOPSHAM — Lauren Magno drilled five 3-pointers, scoring 19 points as Mt. Ararat took down Biddeford, 68-41 in girls Class A high school basketball.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 4-7, while the Tigers fell to 2-8.Mt. Ararat led 21-10 after the opening frame and carried a 31-17 lead into the halftime break.Kyla Greenleaf scored 11 points and Theresa Breed added 10. Jaden Lohr and Elsa Daulerio each scored nine for the Eagles, who travels to Marshwood today for a 12:30 p.m game.Hannah Gosselin was Biddeford’s high scorer with 14 points.

Lewiston 50, Brunswick 42

LEWISTON — Madeline Foster paced the Blue Devils with 20 points in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win over the Dragons.

Lewiston led 10-7 after one quarter, but Brunswick outscored the Blue Devils by five in the second for a 21-18 halftime lead. Lewiston grabbed a one-point lead with a strong third quarter before pulling away for the eight-point victory.

Jamyah Nicolas contributed 12 points for Lewiston (4-7), while Lauren Foster grabbed 11 rebounds.

Logan Brown led the Dragons (8-3)with 19 points. Alexis Guptill scored 10.Brunswick travels to Kennebunk today at noon.

Westbrook 45, Morse 27

BATH — Elizabeth Cole dropped in 21 points to lead the Blue Blazes (2-10) to a win over the Shipbuilders (0-11) in Bath.

Ariana Alcide added 11 points and 13 rebounds.Brooke Kulis was Morse’s top scorer with seven points, followed by Mary LaRochelle’s six and Dory Kulis’ five. Morse travels to Falmouth this evening for a 6:30 p.m. game.Richmond 51, Vinalhaven 26RICHMOND — Richmond jumped out to a 26-16 lead at the half and cruised to a 51-26 victory over Vinalhaven on Saturday.

Bryanne Lancaster and Macy Carver each netted 13 points in the win as Richmond improved to 4-8 and hosts NYA on Wednesday at 6:90 p.m.

Bryannah Shea added 10 points as Shea, Lancaster and Carver each had six rebounds apiece. Lancaster also had seven steals.

Myra Mills and Hope Cluff led the Panthers (2-8) with five points each.

Lisbon 41, Carrabec 20

LISBON — Destiny Deschaines notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists to help pace the Greyhounds past the Cobras in Mountain Valley Conference action. Giana Russo also scored 10 points, to go along with seven assists, for Lisbon (7-4), and Charlee Cox and Kiley Merritt each added eight points. Courtney Rollins paced the Cobras (7-6) with six points, while Julia Baker and Sarah Olson scored five points apiece.

Mountain Valley 57, Wiscasset 20

WISCASSET — Kierstyn Lyons scored 10 of her game-high 13 points in the first quarter as the Falcons flew past the Wolverines (0-10) at Wiscasset. Lyons drained two of her three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, which ended with Mountain Valley (8-5) leading 18-3. Autumn Freeman then took over in the second with nine of her 12 points to push the Mountain Valley lead to 39-8 at halftime.Kateleen Trask led Wiscasset (0-10) with eight points while Kylie Peoples had 12 rebounds. Zoe Waltz added five points and eight boards for the home team.Boys basketball

Biddeford 65, Mt. Ararat 53

BIDDEFORD The Tigers (6-4) built a 38-19 halftime lead and cruised to a win over the Eagles.

Scott Kelly led Biddeford (6-4) with 15 points. Will Harriman had 14, Alex McAlevey added 11 and Marc Reali finished with 10.JD Dionne scored 13 points for Mt. Ararat, who hosts Westbrook today at 2:30 p.m, while Carson Taylor added 11 and Lukas Holman eight.

Forest Hills 82, Pine Tree Academy 42

FREEPORT — Parker Desjardins scored 25 of his 31 points in the first half to lead the Tigers to the win in Freeport.Desjardins added 10 rebounds and five assists as well for Forest Hills (13-0). Hunter Cuddy added 23 points and 11 rebounds.Pine Tree (7-6) was led by Chris Amisi with 22 points.

Lewiston 66, Brunswick 49

BRUNSWICK — David Omasombo made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils past the Dragons in Brunswick.

Holding to a 15-13 lead after one quarter, Lewiston outscored the Dragons 20-11 in the second to pull away.Malik Foster scored 11 points in the second quarter and finished with 16. Evan Williams chipped in with 10 for Lewiston (7-5).Noah Goddard led the Dragons (7-4) with 14 points, and Evan Cox had 10. Evan Kilfoil and James Belanger each added six in the loss.Brunswick hosts Kennebunk today at 2 p.m.

Westbrook 71, Morse 53

WESTBROOK — Kyle McKone made six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points as the Blue Blazes handled the Shipbuilders in Westbrook.

Westbrook outscored Morse 37-19 in the second half. Michael Connolly added 17 points for Westbrook (3-9), and Connor Doolittle had 13.Brogan Shaw paced Morse (1-10) with 17 points. Jordan Onorato scored 13 and Sawyer Stead chipped in with 11.Morse hosts Falmouth this evening at 6:30 p.m.

Richmond 58, Vinalhaven 27

RICHMOND — The Bobcats built a 29-13 halftime lead on their way to 58-27 victory over visiting Vinalhaven on Saturday.

Richmond’s (6-6) Calob Densmore led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Dakota Gilpatric’s 13 and Kenny Bing’s nine and 12 rebounds and five steals. Densmore also had nine boards.

Richmond hosts North Yarmouth Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Girls hockey FALMOUTH — Maddie Young scored twice in the second and Ema Hawkes twice in the third as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon outlasted the defending state champs Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach, 5-3 in Falmouth. Megan Reed opened the scoring for the Eagles (8-5-1) off an assist from Alex Durant. Young made it 2-2 in the second, then scored a goal set up by Hawkes later in the period to give the Eagles the lead again.Hawkes scored the game-winner less than a minute after Pompeo made it 3-3 in the third, then put the game away with five seconds left. Greta Marchildon stopped 11 of 14 shots for the Eagles.The Eagles host Greely tonight at Watson Arena at 7 p.m. Yarmouth/Freeport 8, Brunswick 1 YARMOUTH — Yarmouth/Freeport received goals from seven players, including two from Sadie Carnes, to beat the Dragons at Travis Roy Arena. Katie Hughes, Chloe White, Hannah Swift, Olivia Bradford, Sophie Newberg and Emma Moll contributed a goal apiece, and Kate Tracy and Paige Rinaldi each had two assists for Yarmouth/Freeport (8-9). Elena Palmer scored for Brunswick (1-14) with six seconds left.

