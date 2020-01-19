BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team used a suffocating defensive effort to defeat Middlebury, 80-61 on Saturday afternoon at Morrell Gymnasium.

The second-ranked Polar Bears, who held the Panthers to 35% shooting for the game, improved to 17-0 (4-0 NESCAC) while Middlebury fells to 12-5 (1-3 NESCAC).

Middlebury scored the first six points of the game, getting back-to-back three-pointers from Reagan McDonald to get off on the right foot.

Bowdoin scored the next 11 points, however, taking the lead for good on consecutive three-pointers from Sela Kay and Ali Meade.

The Polar Bears would never trail again, but it took a while to put away the Panthers as Bowdoin owned a 32-25 edge at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be decisive as the Polar Bears opened the second half on a 12-2 run, and pushed the lead to 17 points by the end of the period, 56-39.

Meade’s 11 points highlighted the fourth quarter for Bowdoin, who led by as many as 22 points on their way to the victory.

Meade capped a sensational weekend, scoring a career-high 19 points, including three steals and a trio of three-pointers.

Samantha Roy had 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Polar Bears while Maddie Hasson added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Kay hit four three-pointers and finished with 14 points for Bowdoin.

Maya Davis led all players with 21 points for Middlebury, scoring eight in the final quarter.

Bowdoin held Middlebury to just 35% shooting while hitting on 46% from the field themselves, including 10 trifectas.

The Polar Bears also scored 16 second chance points thanks to a 49-33 edge in rebounding.

On Friday, the squad sprinted past Williams, 74-52 at Morrell Gymnasium.

The second-ranked Polar Bears dominated for most of the contest, easily dispatching the Ephs, who fell to 12-4 (1-2 NESCAC) with their third-straight loss. After the teams traded baskets to start the contest, an 8-0 Bowdoin run, capped by a Hasson three-pointer, gave the Polar Bears the lead they would never relinquish. Hasson scored 11 first quarter points as Bowdoin led 20-13 after ten minutes and then extended their lead to double digits early in the second quarter with a 7-2 run to open the frame. The Polar Bears hit six three-pointers in the first half and carried a commanding 42-25 lead into intermission. Bowdoin extended the lead to as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter, dealing Williams their most lopsided loss of the season. Bowdoin finished at 49% shooting for the game, including 27 points and 11 rebounds from Hasson. Meade had a breakout game, posting a career-high 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Roy had eight points and five assists while Moira Train scored nine points for the Polar Bears. A trio of Williams players finished with eight points in the loss. Bowdoin dominated the boards, holding a 43-22 edge in rebounding and scoring 13 second chance points. The Polar Bears also scored 24 points off 16 Williams turnovers in the victory. After playing five games in the last 11 days, the Polar Bears are off until Jan. 25 when they head to Waterville to play Colby at 3 p.m. Women’s hockey

BRUNSWICK — The Connecticut College women’s hockey team scored with under a minute remaining to force a 1-1 overtime tie at Bowdoin on Saturday.

The Polar Bears leave the weekend with a 5-6-3 (3-4-1 NESCAC) record. The Camels head home with a 9-5-1 (3-4-1 NESCAC) record.

Brett Stoddard gave the Polar Bears a 1-0 lead in the first midway through the period. Stoddard picked the puck off a Connecticut player along the left boards and skated to the right circle for a wrister that deflected up and over the goalie.

Seven minutes into the second, the Camels had a promising three-on-one breakaway in the Bowdoin zone, only to see the play broken up by JJ Taube.

Izzi Stoddard nearly doubled the lead with a short-handed breakaway during the frame, but Stoddard saw her bid turned aside by Carly Denora.

The Camels forced overtime with a goal in the final 57 seconds after pulling Denora for an extra skater. Samantha Hunt fired a shot from the right point that Dani Marquez turned away. Kylie Wilkes poked the rebound up to Kaaren Liston who scored from the high slot.

The Camels killed off a Bowdoin power play in overtime to end the game in a 1-1 tie.

Denora turned away 24 shots for the Camels.

Marquez made 22 saves for Bowdoin.

Both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.

On Friday, the Connecticut College women’s ice hockey team scored two third period goals to come away with a 3-1 win over Bowdoin on Friday evening.

The Camels scored on their first shot of the game to take a 1-0 lead just 1:13 into action. Sammi Estes handled past a defender and sent a soft wrister inside the far right post.

With 3:02 remaining in the period, Bowdoin tied the game. Stoddard carried from the Bowdoin blue line into the deep right corner of Camel territory. Stoddard centered the puck to Rachel Potoker waiting in front of the crease for a one-timer. The goal was Potoker’s first career goal.

The visitors took the lead once again, this time during four-on-four action. Camille Phelan worked her way through the Bowdoin defense and fed Melissa Alexander for a top right shelf wrister at 12:40 in the third.

Connecticut College made it 3-1 three minutes later, this time on the power play. Erin Dillon controlled the puck beyond the goal line on the left side and passed the puck up to Kylie Wilkes for a quick wrister.

Marquez made 18 saves for the Polar Bears. Carly Denora made 19 stops for the Camels.

The Polar Bears play a pair of league games at Williams on Jan. 24-25.

Men’s basketball

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – The Middlebury College men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half of a 93-71 victory over Bowdoin on Saturday at Pepin Gymnasium.

The Panthers improved to 16-2 (2-2 NESCAC) while the Polar Bears fell to 5-10 (1-3 NESCAC). The Polar Bears were able to hang with the nation’s fifth-ranked team in the first half, connecting on 48% of their shots and hitting five three-pointers. Sam Grad and David Reynolds had ten points apiece to lead the Polar Bears, who trailed by a slim 40-34 margin at the break. Middlebury took control in the second half, however, hitting ten three-pointers as they pulled away. A Xander Werkman bucket cut te lead to 40-36 in the opening moments of the second half, but the Panthers answered with a 14-4 surge that pushed the lead to double digits. Middlebury’s Ryan Cahill scored 11 straight points in one stretch for the Panthers, who owned a double-figure lead the rest of the way. Middlebury finished the game at 50% shooting from the field, and ended with 16 three-pointers in the contest. Bowdoin cooled off in the second half and shot 42% for the game. Middlebury scored 21 points off 14 Bowdoin turnovers and got 21 points from their bench. David Reynolds led all players with 23 points and nine rebounds while Sam Grad (16), Stephen Ferraro (12) and Xander Werkman (12) also reached double figures for Bowdoin. Middlebury had five players in double digits, led by 19 from Max Bosco. In Friday’s contest in Williamstown, Mass, the team couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a 81-62 loss at Williams on Friday evening.

The Polar Bears fall to 5-9 (1-2 NESCAC) while the Ephs improve to 8-7 (2-1 NESCAC).

With Bowdoin trailing 11-9 in the early going, a 15-2 Williams run, sparked by an Alex Stoddard three-pointer, gave the hosts a 26-11 lead midway through the first half.

Meanwhile, Bowdoin struggled from the field, connecting on just 37% of their shots in the first twenty minutes, and trailed by a 41-25 margin at halftime.

The teams went stride for stride in the second half, but the Polar Bears could never get the deficit back into single digits as the Ephs came away with the 19-point victory.

Spencer Spivy led Williams with 18 points as the Ephs shot 43% for the field and owned a 50-33 edge in rebounding for the game.

Reynolds led all scorers, totaling 25 for Bowdoin in the loss, including 7-12 from three-point range.

Werkman had nine points and seven rebounds for the Polar Bears.

Williams knocked down 12 three pointers in the game and went 17-27 from the free throw line compared to just eight three pointers and 6-11 from the line for the Polar Bears.

Bowdoin is off until next Saturday when they host Colby at 3:00 p.m. in Morrell Gymnasium.

Women’s track

BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College women’s indoor track and field team ran away from the field in a decisive first-place finish at the Bowdoin Invitational II on Saturday at Farley Field House.

The Polar Bears won their second straight meet with a team total of 208 points, easily out-distancing Merrimack (134), Colby (113), Southern Maine (68), Brandeis (40) and Maine-Fort Kent (9).

Brittney McKinley was a double-winner for Bowdoin, claiming the 60M dash (7.91) and 200M race (26.24).

Emma Beane won the 400 (59.97), Cameron MacKenzie took the 800 (2:26.22) while Lydia Pitts placed first in the 60M hurdles (9.35).

In the distance events, Erin Hollenbaugh won the mile (5:19.44), Sadie Saxton took the 3K (10:44.69) and Anne McKee won the 5K (19:14.87).

Belinda Saint Louis took the weight throw (13.87m) while the 4×400 team (4:12.32 by Beane, Cianna O’Flaherty, Fiona Ralph, Morgen Gallagher) and 4×800 team (10:24.26 by Shannon Delaney, McKee, Angela McKenzie and Claire Traum) also won for Bowdoin.

Bowdoin will close out January with another home meet, next Saturday at Farley Field House at 1 p.m. against Husson, St. Joseph’s and Colby Sawyer.

Men’s track

BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College men’s indoor track & field team edged out Merrimack by a single point to claim the Bowdoin Invitational II on Saturday at Farley Field House.

The Polar Bears totaled 166 points to narrowly defeat Merrimack (165) by a single point. Southern Maine (72), Colby (49), Brandeis (39) and Maine-Fort Kent (24) also competed in the six-team meet.

Luca Ostertag-Hill and Mason Freeman were both double winners, as Ostertage claimed the mile (4:26.59) and 800M race (2:01.96) for Bowdoin with Freeman taking the 60M dash (7.06) and long jump (6.97m).

The long jump competition featured a 1-4 finish for Bowdoin, which proved crucial in the close meet. Freeman was followed by Reid Brawer (6.61m), Reed Foster (6.48) and Jared Prior (6.36) for the Polar Bears.

Brawer won the triple jump (13.26m) while Ronmel Rugama-Montenegro placed first in the weight throw (15.39m) and Ryan Durkin took the pole vault (4.55m).

Ajay Olson accounted for the other first-place showing for Bowdoin, winning the 400M dash in 51.15.

Bowdoin will close out January with another home meet, next Saturday at Farley Field House at 1 p.m. against Husson, St. Joseph’s and Colby Sawyer.

Swimming

BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin swimming and diving teams enjoyed a competitive non-scoring Senior Meet against visiting University of Maine on Saturday afternoon.

Men’s meet — Justin Yang was undefeated on the weekend in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, taking first for the second consecutive day in both events. Teammate Ted Mebust placed third in the 100 backstroke.

In the 200 free, Coleman Komishane earned first while Cameron Chertavian placed third.

Jackson Scott and Andrew Macdonald went 1-2 in the 100 fly.

Macdonald and Komishane went 2-3 in the 200 back, while Julian Abaldo and Michael O’Neal did the same in the 50 breaststroke.

Atticus Kangas turned in a second place time in the 200 breaststroke, as did Leighton Mayers in the 100 IM.

Multiple Polar Bears earned third place finishes. Abaldo placed in the 200 fly, while Daniel Calder did the same in the 50 free.

Henry Isaacson placed second in both diving events, coming in close behind former teammate Mitch Ryan ’19.

Women’s meet — The women turned in seven first-place performances against UMaine. Mary Laurita led the way with a pair of victories in the 50 backstroke and 100 IM. Laurita was also second in the 200 IM, with Kate Fosburgh coming in third.

Marshall Lowery also secured a pair of first place finishes in the 100 backstroke and 100 fly. Cassandra Maroney was runner-up in the fly. Lowery also placed second in the 100 free, followed by teammate Fosburgh.

Anna Roberts touched first in the 200 free and recorded a second place result in the 50 breaststroke.

Francesca Garces won the 200 backstroke for her first individual top finish of the weekend.

Ellie Wargo turned in the top 50 butterfly time, with Ayana Opong-Nyantekyi finishing third.

Nadia Eguchi and Erin Moody both had top three finishes in the 100 breaststroke and 50 free respectively.

Thea Kelsey won the 3-meter diving event and made the regional cut score.

On Friday, both teams made a splash in their return to action against Bates.

The women edged Bates by a 173-125 margin, winning 13 of 16 events. The men narrowly missed topping Bates, falling 152-142, but won 11 of 16 total events.

Women’s meet — The 200 medley relay team of Francesca Garces, Anna Roberts, Mary Laurita, and Cassandra Maroney unleashed an explosive time in the meet’s opening event to set the tone for the Polar Bears (1:47.06).

Lowery won both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. Jess Gearan picked up a third place finish in the 200.

Kate Fosburgh also turned in a pair of first place finishes, touching first in both the 200 fly and free. Julianna Kiley scored a third place finish in the 200 fly.

Roberts turned in strong individual performances in both the 100 breaststroke (second place), and 200 breaststroke (first place.) The first-year was runner-up to teammate Eguchi in the 200 IM.

In addition to her top finish in the 200 IM, Eguchi also won the 1000 free and took second in 500 free. Kate Moynihan joined Eguchi with a top-three finish in the 1000 and Carly Dickson did the same in the 500.

Maroney and Amanda Banasiak finished 1-2 in the 50 free, while Laurita had the top time in the 100 fly.

Kelsey took first in both diving events, sweeping the boards, scoring 229.05 on the 1-meter and 248.85 on the 3-meter.

Bowdoin’s 200 free relay team of Laurita, Lowery, Fosburgh, and Maroney were runners-up in the closing race.

Men’s meet — Komishane and Yang were both undefeated on the evening in their individual events. Komishane won the 1000 and 500 free. Yang secured first in both the 100 and 200 free, as well as the 200 IM. Teammate Mebust took second in the 100 and Mayers was second in the 200 free.

Mebust had a first place finish in the 50 free and a runner-up performance in the 100 free.

Calder and Jacob Baltaytis both earned top finishes in the 200 fly and 100 fly respectively.

Isaacson swept the boards with a score of 258.37 on the 1-meter and 267.15 on the 3-meter.

Bowdoin’s 200 medley relay squad of Yang, Scott, Mayers, and O’Neal was third to begin the day.

The Polar Bears closed out the evening with a first place time of 1:25.95 in the 200 free relay, swam by Mebust, Julian Abaldo, Ethan O’Connor, and Scott.



The Polar Bears swim at Weslyan on January 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: