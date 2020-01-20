PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations for funding to support projects to strengthen communities.

In 2019, the Cumberland County Committee awarded $65,600 in grants to 10 nonprofits, including: Little Sebago Lake Association, to develop a Little Sebago Loon Monitoring Program; Maine Youth Court, to design and undertake a culture and language justice initiative; and Maine-Wabanaki REACH, for a Southern Maine Wabanaki Wellness Gathering.

For more information about the fund, contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee 877-700-6800 or [email protected].The deadline for applying is Feb. 15. Applications, guidelines, and a full list of 2019 grants are available at mainecf.org.

