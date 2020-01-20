A flamenco dancer and a drum circle will share the stage with chamber singers, rock musicians and singer-songwriters on Sunday afternoon at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

For the second year in a row, the nonprofit arts group Creative Portland has organized a wide-ranging showcase of Portland musicians, singers and dancers for a concert called Hear Here. The goal is to celebrate the Portland arts scene by spotlighting its diversity and expose the artists to new audiences, said Dinah Minot, executive director of Creative Portland.

HEAR HERE WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday WHERE: Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland HOW MUCH: $12 to $25 INFO: creativeportland.com

“From last year’s show, we learned that audiences really like the diversity of the lineup, that they can see so many different kinds of performances,” said Minot. “It’s about celebrating the arts in Portland and Portland as a community.”

This year’s lineup includes Lindsey Bourassa, a flamenco dancer who has studied around the world and teaches and performs in Portland. Shy Paca, a member of Portland’s Pihcintu immigrant chorus who sang at Gov. Janet Mills inauguration in 2019, will perform a live version of a song “Somewhere,” which the chorus released last year for World Children’s Day.

The University of Southern Maine Chamber Singers will perform, as will Ikirenga cy’Intore, Rwandan drummers led by Maurice Habimfura and Drum Circle Finale, featuring Franchely Benazo.

Portland’s music scene is also represented by veteran rock musician Dominic Lavoie and his band, singer-songwriters Angelikah and Bri Lane, and rootsy blues outfit The Jason Spooner Band.

Minot said various Portland musicians, artists and venue managers help “curate” the event by recommending performers to be in it.

“I think it’s a great idea to show the artistic landscape of Portland. It’s more common around Portland to see music shows, so it’s nice that this features dance too,” said Bourassa.

Bourassa’s performance will include a light display that is designed to accent the percussive movements of her dance, she said.

Lavoie, who has been in rock bands around Portland for some 20 years, said Here Hear is “like a cool variety show” that provides his band, and all the performers, and opportunity to play to new audiences. Lane, a classically-trained multi-instrumentalist from South Portland who plays a variety of indie rock, said it’s “inspiring” for her to be sharing a stage with performers of such varied backgrounds.

Lane said her performance will include video footage shot by videographer Anthony Marshall. She also performed at Hear Here last year and said the experience was “amazing.”

“I had always dreamed of singing on the Merrill stage since I was a child. It absolutely blew my mind that I had the opportunity to play alongside some amazing musicians like Weakened Friends, Dave Gutter and Palaver Strings,” said Lane. “There were all super down-to-earth people, which made hanging out backstage fun as well.”

