The media too often tries to focus on the political side of things and get their information from political diplomats. It was good to read the article with interviews of the Maine National Guard retirees (“Maine National Guard veterans watching Iran-Iraq developments with concern” Jan. 9). It struck a different chord for me to think about what is going on inside of these men’s minds. It’s good to hear from the small percentage of people who had to do “the dirty work” and to hear what happens as a result from these wars that we fight.

I come from a family of military background, and I get to hear what their takes are upon these contemporary issues. Many of my relatives are retired from the military and had all served in a combat role, and what they have to say is shockingly similar to what the retirees within the article say as well.

When looking across countless internet articles and news outlets, you see the same thing: people with no military background giving advice to people on what will and should happen, usually without looking at past events. Many vets do not want another war to break out and they are being silenced in favor of politics.

With the view examples given in the article, it shows us who we should really be taking advice from in times like this and that forms of media like so should be more common than not.

Keenan Bassma

Franklin, Massachusetts

