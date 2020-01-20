Greensky Bluegrass

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $29.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

“All For Money” is the seventh album from a band that’s been melding rock and roll with bluegrass for nearly two decades, all the while maintaining an intense touring schedule. Greensky Bluegrass also released the live album “Courage For The Road: Fall 2019” earlier this month. Ghost Light opens the show with songs from its debut album, “Best Kept Secrets.”

Murcielago

8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

This local hard rock band has made a name for itself since releasing its self-titled album in 2014. Fans can rejoice because the next one, called “Casualties,” has been recorded and will be out in the spring. You can expect to rock out for hours as Twin Grizzly, Drivetrain, Thems That Wait and Paul Jarvis will all be hitting the stage.

We Banjo 3

8 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15 to $30, 18-plus. auramaine.com

We Banjo 3 is an Irish quartet that went to No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass album chart last year with “Roots To Rise Live.” You’ll hear an invigorating blend of Irish and American roots music with instrumentals like “Shine On” and vocally driven tunes like “Haven” from a band that has two sets of brothers: Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Hawle. With banjo, fiddle, bodhran and guitar, We Banjo 3 creates a dynamic sound that has captivated audiences on both sides of the pond.

Hayley Thompson-King

9 p.m. Friday. Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland, $10. suntikistudios.com

Hayley Thompson-King will be sliding into Portland from Boston with her psychedelic country tunes from the album “Psychotic Melancholia.” With righteous pipes, just the right amount of twang and gutsy songs like “Dopesick” and “Lot’s Wife,” you can expect a real barn-burner of a show, especially with local act Joel Thetford Band kicking things off.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: