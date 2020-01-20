CUMBERLAND — Camille Clement scored 23 and surpassed 1,000 points for her career to help the Greely beat Cape Elizabeth 57-45 in a girls’ basketball game on Monday.

The Rangers (12-1) started the second half on a 14-0 run to take control after leading by just three at half. Chelsea Gravier added 16 points, and Brooke Obar had 11.

Alison Gerety paced the Capers (6-7) with 15 points, and Isabel Berman added 12.

MARSHWOOD 62, MT. ARARAT 38: Angelina Bisson scored 24 points and Casey Perry added 16 as the Hawks (12-2) rolled past the Eagles (4-8) at South Berwick.

Alexa McGee chipped in with nine points. Perry had nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

FALMOUTH 71, MORSE 25: Sloane Ginevan scored 20 points, 11 in the first quarter, and Lauren Welch added 15 as the Yachtsmen (7-6) built an early 23-10 first-quarter lead and pulled away to beat the Shipbuilders (0-12) in Falmouth.

Anna Turgeon added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Falmouth.

SANFORD 67, BONNY EAGLE 55: Paige Cote scored 17 points and Hope Tarbox added 14 as the Spartans (5-8) used a 19-11 second quarter to come from behind and defeat the Scots (4-9) at Sanford.

Riley Hebler chipped in with nine points for Sanford.

Emma Abbott scored 13 points for Bonny Eagle. Meaghan Champagne added 11 and Emily Bartash 10.

YORK 51, LAKE REGION 47: The Wildcats (9-4) used a 24-point fourth quarter to top the Lakers (4-8) in York.

Ava Giacobba, Nina Howe, and Rose Pavuk all scored 13 points for York.

Melissa Mayo led Lake Region with 13 points, while Elizabeth Smith added 12 points.

BOOTHBAY 56, MADISON 36: Glory Blethen scored 20 points as the Seahawks (11-2) downed the Bulldogs (8-4) in Boothbay Harbor.

Chloe Arsenault added 15 for the Seahawks, and Jaelyn Crocker had 11.

Emily Edgerly led Madison with 14 points, and Katie Worthen added 11.

MASSABESIC 53, THORNTON ACADEMY 52: The Trojans (1-12) rallied with 20 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the Mustangs (9-4) were able to pull out the win in Saco.

Hannah Samson scored 13 points for Massabesic.

Mikenzie Melendez had 15 points, Jessica Dow 13 and Julia Michaud 12 for Thornton Academy.

GORHAM 58, NOBLE 50: Brylee Bishop and Adele Nadeau scored 12 points apiece as the Rams (7-6) held off the Knights (8-5) in Gorham.

Olivia Michaud added nine points an Anna Nelson eight for Gorham.

Amy Fleming had 18 points for Noble, while Hannah Drew added 13.

FREEPORT 55, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 39: Caroline Smith and Mason Baker-Schlendering scored 14 points apiece and the Falcons (10-3) jumped out to a 14-5 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Raiders (1-11) at Freeport.

Rachel Wall added 10 points.

Sierra Lyman scored 23 points for Fryeburg Academy.

LEWISTON 45, DEERING 39: Lauren Foster scored 15 points and the Blue Devils (5-8) used a 15-7 third quarter to come from behind to beat the Rams (0-13) at Portland.

Nyabhana Lia scored 18 points for Deering.

SACOPEE VALLEY 42, KENTS HILL 36: Kylie Day scored 19 points as the Hawks (6-6) beat the Huskies (4-6) in Kents Hill.

Riley Vacchiano added eight points for Sacopee Valley.

Charlotte Harper Cunningham had 16 points for Kents Hill.

ST. DOMINIC 52, WAYNFLETE 30: Jessica Zimmerman scored 15 points, Mia-Angelina Leslie had 11 and Skye Rogers added 10 as the Saints (11-2) jumped out to a 22-4 first quarter lead and beat the Flyers (0-11) at Portland.

Kilee Sherry scored eight points for St. Dominic.

WATERVILLE 60, OCEANSIDE 27: Sadie Garling scored 17 points to lead the Purple Panthers (13-1) to a win over the Mariners (10-4) in Rockland.

Kali Thompson scored 14 points and had eight rebounds, while Lindsay Given added 11 points for Waterville.

Audrey Mackie led Oceanside with seven points.

BIDDEFORD 48, LEAVITT 38: Chantelle Bouchard scored 13 points as the Tigers (3-9) beat the Hornets (3-8) in Turner.

Cori Cote and Lexi Libby each added 10 points for Biddeford.

Taylor White had 19 points for Leavitt.

HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC/WINTHROP/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 6, BRUNSWICK 0: Madison Pelletier and Emma Roy both scored twice as the Saints (11-4) beat the Dragons (1-15) in Brunswick.

Abbie Ross and Gigi Ouellette each added a goal for St. Dominic.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »