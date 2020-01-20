BRUNSWICK — Kyle Pasieniuk scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as Kennebunk pulled away to beat Brunswick 67-56 on Monday.

The Rams (11-3) trailed by one at the half and outscored the Dragons (7-5) 32-20 in the second half to earn the win.

Maxwell Murray and Samuel Tartre finished with 16 points each for Kennebunk, with Adam Lux chipping in 12 points.

James Belanger scored 21 points for Brunswick. Evan Kilfoil added 17 points.

SANFORD 67, BONNY EAGLE 59: Leyton Bickford scored 28 points and the Spartans (5-8) beat the Scots (7-6) in Sanford.

Xavier Levin added 15 points and Ryan Robichaud had 12 for Sanford.

Jacob Humphrey and Zach Maturo each had 19 points for Bonny Eagle.

LEAVITT 63, BIDDEFORD 52: Wyatt Hathaway scored 30 points and the Hornets (8-4) used a 34-25 second half to pull away from the Tigers (7-5) at Biddeford.

Hathaway scored his 1,000th career point with a free throw in the second quarter. Josiah Learned had 13 points and Cole Morin added 10.

William Harriman scored 20 points for Biddeford. Kurtis Edgerton and Marc Reali added 10 points apiece.

GREELY 42, CAPE ELIZABETH 38: Logan Bagshaw scored 25 points and the Rangers (10-3) beat the Capers (4-9) in Cape Elizabeth.

Nathan Mullen scored 17 points and William Bowe had 11 for Cape Elizabeth.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 51, SKOWHEGAN 48: Patrick McKenney nailed 13 free throws in the Panthers’ (12-2) win against Skowhegan (8-5) in Waldoboro.

McKenney finished with 21 points for Medomak Valley. Trevor Brown chipped in with 10 points and four steals.

Adam Savage scored 16 points to lead Skowhegan, with Levi Obert adding 11 points.

YORK 78, LAKE REGION 60: Brady Cummins scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats (12-0) past the Lakers (5-7) in Naples.

Will MacDonald added 21 points, Teagan Hynes had 14 and Riley Linn 10 for the Wildcats.

Evan Willey paced the Lakers with 19 points. Derek Langadas added 12 points, Jacob Stone had 11, and Liam Grass 10.

FREEPORT 45, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 32: Blaine Cockburn scored 14 points and Heath Cockburn added 13 for the Falcons (7-6), who erased a nine-point halftime deficit with a 30-8 second half and defeated the Raiders (5-7) at Fryeburg.

Gabe Wagner scored all of his seven points in the fourth quarter.

Eloi Terricbras paced Fryeburg with 10 points.

WAYNFLETE 56, ST. DOMINIC 19: Dominick Campbell scored 17 points as the Flyers (12-1) jumped out to a 21-6 first quarter lead and cruised to a win over the Saints (4-6) at Portland.

Ilo Holdridge had 10 points. Jared Johnson added nine.

FOREST HILLS 74, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 18: Parker Desjardins scored 26 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (14-0) to a win over the Lions (0-10) in Portland.

Hunter Cuddy scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds, while Mason Desjardins added 14 points for Forest Hills.

Caulin Patterson scored six points for the Lions.

MARSHWOOD 64, MT. ARARAT 53: Justin Bryant scored 12 points, while Aidan Sullivan added 11 and John Valentine 10 in the Hawks (8-6) win over the Eagles (1-11) in Topsham.

James Singleton scored 18 points and JD Dionne 12 for Mt. Ararat.

HOCKEY

GORHAM 5, MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 0: Cole Perreault and Jonah Bird scored two goals apiece as the Rams (6-2-1) blanked the Knighthawks (1-10) at the USM Ice Arena in Gorham.

Liam Moss also scored for Gorham, while Camden Sawyer had three assists and Peter Richards two.

Jasper Crane had eight saves for Gorham.

Austin Ledger had 29 saves for the Knighthawks.

PORTLAND/DEERING 2, BANGOR 1: Whit Steele scored with less than three minutes remaining to lift the Bulldogs (3-5) over the Rams (5-5) at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Max Cheever had a goal and an assists for Portland/Deering. Dante Tocci and Steel also had an assist. Ryan Becker had 22 saves.

Andrew Dorr scored for the Rams.

