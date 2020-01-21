LANCASTER, N.H. — Officials prosecuting the driver of a pickup truck in a collision that killed seven motorcyclists want an outside consultant to conduct tests on the vehicle without members of the man’s defense team present, according to documents filed in a New Hampshire court.
The state has custody of the Dodge Ram truck and an attached trailer involved in the Randolph, New Hampshire, crash in June. State officials said their own consultant “may conduct testing or take additional measurements of the truck.” It would document the vehicle’s condition before and afterward.
Prosecutors likened the request to executing a search warrant and said the defense team’s insistence on being present “is without merit.”
The motion filed in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster said the lawyer for driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who is charged with negligent homicide, objected unless someone from the defense team can be at the truck testing.
Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine family prays for a miracle for toddler injured in fall into pool
-
Nation & World
First U.S. case of potentially deadly coronavirus confirmed in Washington state
-
New England
More tests requested on truck in crash that killed 7 bikers in New Hampshire
-
Portland Forecaster
Vast majority of Portland sidewalks don’t meet ADA standards
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics notebook: Kemba Walker no longer 0-for-LeBron
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.