WELLS — Franny Ramsdell scored 23 points Tuesday night as Wells topped Yarmouth 53-38 in girls’ basketball.

The Warriors (8-5) grabbed a 16-6 first-quarter lead, paced by nine points from Grace Ramsdell, and lengthened the margin to 27-14 at the half.

Grace Ramsdell finished with 19 points and pulled down 15 boards.

Ava Feely led Yarmouth with 15 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 43, POLAND 28: Samantha Fortin scored 13 points and Jordan Grant returned from injury to scored 12 as the Patriots (9-4) topped the Knights (3-9) at Poland.

Eliza Hotham also scored 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Gray-New Gloucester.

Amanda’lyn Gagne led Poland with eight points and Gabrielle Bolduc added nine.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 50, TRAIP ACADEMY 38: The Seagulls (8-4) closed with a 17-6 fourth-quarter run, paced by six points from Ganelle Ferguson, and rallied past the Rangers (6-7) at Kittery.

Elise MacNair had a game-high 14 points for Old Orchard Beach, Julia Clark provided 12 points and Shani Plante added 11.

Marlee Sumsion and Hannah Thorsen had 10 points apiece for Traip.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 69, A.R. GOULD 36: McGwire Sawyer scored a career-high 32 points, including four 3-pointers, to power the Hawks (4-8) past the Bears (4-6) at Hiram.

The Hawks led 20-2 in the first quarter, and 40-14 at halftime.

Teagan Meggison added 14 points for Sacopee Valley, 10 points coming in the first quarter.

Ke-Shawn Brown led A.R. Gould with 29 points and 15 rebounds.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 68, POLAND 49: The Patriots (8-5) took control in the second quarter to beat the Knights (3-10) at Gray.

Gray-New Gloucester led 12-11 after the first quarter, but outscored the Knights 20-8 in the second quarter.

Matt Johnson led the way for GNG with 13 points, Nick Pelletier had three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and Nicholas Karitos tossed in 11.

Joe Levesque led Poland with 10 points.

CARRABEC 84, WISCASSET 55: Luke Carey had 20 points and 12 assists to lead the Cobras (2-13) to a win over the Wolverines (0-12) at North Anson.

Bryson Boston and Danny Handley added 16 points apiece for Carrabec and Hunter Tewksbury chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Wiscasset was led by Billy Pinkham with 22 points and Brett Osmond with 16.

LISBON 55, DIRIGO 54: DJ Douglass scored the go-ahead bucket in the waning moments to give the Greyhounds (7-5) a win over the Cougars (4-10) at Dixfield.

Douglass drove the lane a made a floater to give Lisbon a one-point lead with less than 15 seconds remaining. Douglass also made four 3-pointers to lead the Greyhounds with 20 points. Ring Ring added 14 and Miles Booker finished with 10.

Dirigo’s John Snowman had six 3’s and finished with 20 points. Charlie Houghton had 16 for the Cougars.

MADISON 62, TELSTAR 45: Cameron Cobb scored 28 points and the Bulldogs (6-7) pulled away from the Rebels (2-11) in the third quarter at Bethel.

Caden Franzose added 10 points for the Bulldogs. Davin Mason topped Telstar with 19 points and Logan Sumner scored 13.

OAK HILL 64, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 51: The Raiders (6-8) started the game on an 11-0 run and didn’t let up in beating the Mustangs (8-5) at Wales.

Oak Hill had a balanced attacked paced by Jackson Arbour and Alex Fournier, who scored 11 points apiece. Justin Aldridge and D’Andre Daniels each added nine.

Monmouth’s Brock Bates and Gabe Martin led all scorers with 17 points each.

