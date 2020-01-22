ALBION — A single-wide mobile home was destroyed Tuesday night after fire broke out in its kitchen, according to firefighters.

The fire is believed to have started when the mobile home’s owner ran over a paint can with his electric wheelchair, causing paint to shoot into his stove and burst into flames.

Albion Fire-Rescue was dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to the home on Bog Road, where Fire Chief Andrew Clark said he saw heavy smoke in the trailer’s kitchen.

The blaze was intense enough to compel firefighters to issue a second alarm and remain at the scene until after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The mobile home’s owner was leaving the residence as firefighters arrived. He was taken by Delta Ambulance to Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. He remained at the hospital for the night, according to Clark, and his condition was not known Wednesday.

China, Fairfield, Freedom, Unity, Waterville and Winslow firefighters also responded to the blaze.

