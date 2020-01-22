TOPSHAM — Will Harrison scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as Biddeford rallied for a 50-45 win over Mt. Ararat in a Class A South boys’ basketball game Wednesday night.

The Tigers (8-5) made eight of 10 free throws in the final eight minutes as they completed a comeback from an 18-9 deficit after the first quarter. Mt. Ararat (1-12) led 35-34 entering the fourth.

Alex McAlevey added 10 points for Biddeford.

James Singleton scored 21 for Mt. Ararat.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 51, BUCKFIELD 45: Ryan Crockett scored 10 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Seagulls (7-6) rallied past the Bucks (4-9) in Old Orchard Beach.

Crockett made 17 of 21 free throws, one night after going 16 for 22 from the line in a 49-point effort against Traip.

Landen Johnson added 10 points.

Buckfield used an 18-6 advantage in the third quarter – paced by 11 points from Tyler Gammon – to grab a 36-33 lead. Gammon finished with 23 points, and Gavin Charest scored 10 for the Bucks.

RICHMOND 58, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 49: Kenny Bing scored 23 points, Calob Densmore had 19, and the Bobcats (7-6) worked their way back from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Panthers (8-4) in Richmond.

Richmond was down 21-7 after the first quarter and still trailed 40-34 entering the fourth. But then the Bobcats tightened defensively, allowing only a transition basket off a turnover in the first 7:25 of the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats got 3-pointers from Cole Alexander and Bing during a 14-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter. Alexander got all eight of his points in the final eight minutes.

Chris Hamblett led NYA with 16 points. Te’Andre King had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Logan Welch scored 11 points.

WAYNFLETE 43, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 33: Diraige Dahia scored 17 points and Dominick Campbell added 11, leading the Flyers (13-1) past the Raiders (5-8) in Fryeburg.

Bobby Hallam led the Raiders with eight points.

LAKE REGION 55, LINCOLN ACADEMY 37: Derek Langadas and Evan Willey combined for 21 first-half points as the Lakers built a 30-19 advantage on their way to a win over the Eagles (0-13) in Newcastle.

Langadas finished with 20 points, and Willey added 15. Jacob Stone tossed in 12.

Zach Farrin, Jayden Dolloff and Jake Masters each scored six points for Lincoln.

ST. DOM’S 47, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 32: Gabe Carey scored 14 points as the Saints (4-7) defeated the Guardians (3-7) in Auburn.

John Lorentz led Seacoast with eight points.

MT. ABRAM 79, WISCASSET 22: Nate Luce and Hunter Warren paced the Roadrunners (9-5) with 12 points apiece in a win over Wolverines (0-13) in Salem.

Parker Ross added 11 points and Jackson Masterson scored 10.

Marshall Weeks led Wiscasset with seven points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION 45, LINCOLN ACADEMY 27: Shauna Hancock scored 10 of her 19 points during the fourth quarter as the Lakers (5-8) secured a win over the Eagles (7-6) in Naples.

Shelby Sheldrick added nine points for Lake Region, which held Lincoln to eight points in the second half.

Paige Lafrenaye led Lincoln with seven points.

MT. ARARAT 63, BIDDEFORD 40: Jaden Lohr got six of her 11 points during a game-opening 18-5 run that sparked the Eagles (5-8) to a win against the Tigers (3-10) in Biddeford.

Kyla Greenleaf led Mt. Ararat with 16 points, Eliza Libby scored 11 and Elsa Daulerio had 10.

Megan Mourmouras paced Biddeford with nine points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 48, RICHMOND 41: Serena Mower scored 16 points to lead Panthers (11-1) to a win at Richmond (4-8).

Emily Drummond added 11 points.

Bryannah Shea led Richmond with 15 points.

BOOTHBAY 49, HALL-DALE 37: Glory Blethen scored 19 points to help the Seahawks (12-2) cruise past the Bulldogs (5-9) in Farmingdale.

Chloe Arsenault tossed in 16 points and Josey Smith added eight for Boothbay, which led 30-12 at halftime.

KK Wills was the leading scorer for Hall-Dale with 10 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 69, HEBRON ACADEMY 13: Shani Plante scored 26 points for the Seagulls (9-4) in a win against the Lumberjacks (1-7) at Old Orchard Beach.

Elise MacNair added 15 points.

Jennie Flynn led the Lumberjacks with eight points.

MT. ABRAM 34, WISCASSET 27: The Roadrunners (4-9) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held on to defeat the Wolverines (0-13) in Salem.

Madison Phelps scored 15 points to pace Mt. Abram.

Wiscasset got nine points from Kateleen Trask.

FALMOUTH 52, LEAVITT 38: Sloan Ginevan scored 13 points and Cameron Birks added 10 to lead the Yachtsmen (8-6) past the Hornets (3-9) in Falmouth.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 37, ST. DOMINIC 28: The Raiders (2-11) got 12 points from Kaylee Emery and 10 from Merys Carty in a win over the Saints (11-3) in Auburn.

Skye Rogers led the Saints with 10 points.

BANGOR 41, DEERING 19: Abby Fleming scored eight points and Libby Fleming got seven as Bangor (9-4) spread out its scoring in a victory over Deering (0-14) in Bangor.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 1, ST. DOM’S 0: Cassidy Bussiere’s unassisted goal in the first period lifted Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (7-5-3) to a win over St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (11-5) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

LEWISTON 4, FALMOUTH 0: Leah Landry and Paige Pomerleau each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Devils (14-0) in a win over the Yachtsmen (3-12) at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Leah Dube and Adrianna Roy also scored.

