A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he led deputies on a chase through multiple towns and crashed his car into the Bolsters Mill Country Store in Otisfield late Wednesday night.

Police say the incident began just before 11 p.m. when a deputy from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a complaint of a suspicious pick-up truck at the Big Apple store at 1340 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond.

Deputies noticed signs of impairment when they began speaking to the man in the truck, police said. The man, who was later identified as 21-year-old Zachary Mercier, sped away from the store, according to police.

Mercier led deputies on a pursuit that went on Main Street to Route 121 in Otisfield. Maine State Police troopers set up spike mats on Bolsters Mill Road in Otisfield, which punctured all four tires on Mercier’s truck, police said.

Police said Mercier continued at a high rate of speed, but was not able to make a 90-degree turn in the road and drove through the front of Bolsters Mill Country Store. The car came to rest in the middle of the store.

In a Facebook post, the store owners said the business would be closed for several days for repairs.

Mercier was not cooperative and had to be tased before he was taken into custody, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway for minor injuries from the crash and possible drug related issues, police said.

Mercier will be charged with failure to submit to arrest, criminal speed, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension and violation of condition of release. He also had two outstanding warrants.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: