Tips luncheon a success

Roberta Morrill, Tips for Charity luncheon organizer, reports ticket sales and tips at the annual luncheon held at the 2019 Festival of Trees generated $6,312.32.

Tips accounted for $4,932.32, and the festival will donate $7,000 to the Westbrook Food Pantry.

“It is interesting to note that since the Festival of Trees began 19 years ago the festival has donated $85,000 to charities in our Westbrook community,” Morrill said in a letter.

Historians to meet

The Westbrook Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Author Robert Spencer of South Waterford will speak about his novel, “The Spinster’s Hope Chest,” about how Lizzie Millett and her sister, Hattie, escaped from their troubled 1861 childhoods, went separate ways and built successful lives.

Spencer, who lived 40 years in Boston, and his wife live in a former water-powered box mill.

The society meets on the first Wednesday monthly.

