Jeanne M. Lowell, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 12, 2020.

Jeanne was born in Hico, Texas, and raised in Toledo, Ohio, where she graduated from the University of Toledo with a

bachelor’s in education. She taught kindergarten through third grade for four years in the San Diego city schools.

She met her husband there and they were married in San Diego. Once Bill was out of the Navy they moved to Cleveland,

Ohio, where Bill accepted a job with the lamp division of General Electric. They lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Medfield, Massachusetts, and

16 years in Dover, Massachusetts, before retiring to Higgins Beach, Maine. The beach was a very special place to them and their five

children as every summer they returned there for their vacation. Bill’s family built a cottage there and it was always a big part

of their lives. Family was everything in her life. She had five children and 13 grandchildren. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of

Scarborough, WIU, the Woodfords Club and the Garden Club of Scarborough.

Jeanne is predeceased by her daughter Amy Lowell. She leaves five children: Lisa Lowell of Portland, Bill Lowell and wife, Lorie, Chelsea and Alyssa, of Holly

Springs, North Carolina. Her son-in-law Tony Cekada, Chloe, Tess and Sam of Scarborough, Emily DeLuca Lowell and husband, Dan, Haley, Laddy, Max and Ruby of Aurora, Maine. Julie Onorato and husband, Bill, Benito, Nico William, and Lucas of Scarborough. Her nieces Dianne and Teresa of Prescott, Arizona and nephews, Ricky and Garyof San Refael and Camarillo, California.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shalom House of Portland.

