Re: Susan Collins’ voting record on nominees for federal judgeships (Jan. 12):
Collins has voted repeatedly for the judges each president nominated (96 percent) throughout her tenure as senator.
To quote Press Herald Staff Writer Rachel Ohm’s paraphrasing of Collins: “She (Collins) says she has consistently evaluated all judicial nominees in the same way, regardless of who is president.”
Seriously? What does this really say about her level of discernment?
Frankly I find her “green stamping” record quite disconcerting. Collins has repeatedly gone on the record saying she is in favor of women’s reproductive rights, in favor of a healthy environment, in favor of people’s rights, yet take another look at the federal judges she has voted in favor of since President Trump has come into office.
Please show me one whose track record supports what she says.
Suanne Williams-Lindgren
Freeport
