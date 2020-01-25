BALTIMORE — K.J. Jackson had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat the University of Maine 63-53 on Saturday.

L.J. Owens had 15 points for UMBC (9-12, 2-4 America East Conference). Brandon Horvath added 11 points. R.J. Eytle-Rock had 10 points and six rebounds.

Andrew Fleming had 18 points for the Black Bears (6-15, 2-5), who have lost two straight after a two-game winning streak. Stephane Ingo added eight rebounds.

COLBY 81, BOWDOIN 67: Sam Jefferson, Alex Dorion and Matt Hanna sank consecutive 3-pointers to start a 16-0 surge in the second half that gave the Mules (17-0, 5-0) a 13-point lead in their win over the Polar Bears (5-11, 1-4) during NESCAC play in Brunswick.

Hanna scored six points during the decisive run.

Jefferson finished with 24 points, while Dorion had 19, Will King 14 and Hanna 10.

David Reynolds scored 22 for Bowdoin, Sam Grad 12 and Stephen Ferrraro 10.

TUFTS 76, BATES 72: Tyler Aronson hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left and Carson Cohen hit a pair of foul shots as the Jumbos (14-3, 4-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (9-2, 2-2) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Eric Savage had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Tufts. Luke Rogers added 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Stephon Baxter had 28 points, while Tom Coyne added 15, and Kody Greenhalgh and Jeff Spellman each had 11.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 77, SALVE REGINA 70: Alex Kravchuk scored five straight points to start an 11-0 run as the Nor’easters (10-8, 4-5 CCC) beat the Seahawks (7-10, 4-5) in Newport, Rhode Island.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 50, COLBY 39: Samantha Roy scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half, helping the Polar Bears (18-0, 5-0 NESCAC) to a 28-15 lead in their win over the Mules (6-11, 1-4) in Waterville.

Brooke Guiffre had 12 points for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE 73, WESTERN CONNECTICUT 62: Victoria Harris scored 20 points and Jackie Luckhardt added 17 as the Huskies (9-9, 4-5 Little East Conference) beat the Colonials (6-12, 1-8) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Morgan Eliasen had 10 rebounds.

Genesis Torres scored 14 points and Susana Alemeida 11 for Western Connecticut.

ST. JOSEPH’S 70, ALBERT MAGNUS 62: Cassandra Stapelfeld scored 20 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as the Monks (11-6, 4-0 GNAC) beat the Falcons (11-6, 3-2) in New Haven, Connecticut.

Stapelfeld scored eight points in the third quarter as the Monks rallied from four points down to take a six-point lead. She hit the 1,000-point mark with a free throw in the first quarter.

Alyson Fillion added 13 points for the Monks, while Julia Quinn had 11.

Rah-Rah Thompson scored 21 points for Albertus Magnus and Shyla Osmond added 16.

TUFTS 65, BATES 49: Erica DeCandido scored 16 points and Emily Briggs 15 as the Jumbos (18-0, 4-0 NESCAC), the top-ranked team in the country, beat the Bobcats (9-8, 1-3) in Lewiston.

Molly Ryan scored 12 points and Sofia Rosa 11 for Tufts. Mia Roy had 22 points, Meghan Graff 11 and Melanie Binkhorst 10 for Bates.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 94, SOUTHERN MAINE 80: The Colonials (12-6, 6-3 LEC) went on a 25-7 run late in the second half to pull away and beat the Huskies (7-10, 2-7) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Jaheim Young scored 15 points, while Fenton Bradley had 10 points and nine rebounds for Western Connecticut State.

Derek Henry scored 24 points, Jacobe Thomas added 16, Jaire Roberts 14 and Kylani Lafleur 10 for Southern Maine.

ALBERTUS MAGNUS 99, ST. JOSEPH’S 93 (OT): The Monks (7-10, 1-2 GNAC) rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to force overtime, but lost to the Falcons (14-2, 3-0) in New Haven, Connecticut.

Jack Casale scored 48 points, including a layup with 16 seconds left to force overtime for St. Joseph’s. He also had 13 rebounds. Nicholas Curtis and Griffin Foley each added 16 points.

Tyreek Perkins had 32 points for Albertus Magnus.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 60, SALVE REGINA 47: Sadie Nelson scored 14 of her 26 points in as the Nor’easters (14-4, 8-1 CCC) took an 18-point lead on their way to a win over the Seahawks (2-16, 2-7) in Newport, Rhode Island.

Jocelyn Chaput added 12 points for the Nor’easters.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 3, MIDDLEBURY 3: Emack Bentley scored with 1:22 left in the third period as the Panthers (7-8-1, 5-4-1 NESCAC) tied the Mules (5-9-2, 2-7-1) in Waterville.

Carter Breitenfeldt, Alex Bourhas and Justin Grillo scored for Colby, which rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the third.

Tyler Capello and Owen Powers also scored for Middlebury.

BABSON 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Ryan McDougall had two goals and an assist, and Aidan Murphy made 23 saves as the Beavers (13-3-2, 8-2-1 NEHC) cruised past the Huskies (5-10-3, 4-6-2) at Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Andrew Holland, Mike Egan and Matt Wiesner also scored.

Tyler Gardner scored for USM. Anthony D’Aloisio and Paul Leger combined for 33 saves.

WILLIAMS 5, BOWDOIN 1: Jack Forrest scored a hat trick and Bobby Beniers had a goal and an assist as the Ephs (11-4-1, 8-2-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (9-7-1, 5-5-1) at Brunswick.

Ethan Kimball scored the lone goal for Bowdoin. Bobby Pearl and Kyle St. Denis had an assist each.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 5, WILLIAMS 4: Julia Surgenor scored 13 seconds into overtime, lifting the Polar Bears (6-7-3, 4-5-1 NESCAC)) to a win over the Ephs (9-5-3, 6-3-1) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Elizabeth Welch scored two goals in the third period for Williams to force the overtime.

Katie Leininger had two goals and an assist for the Polar Bears, while Brett Stoddard added a goal and two assists. Izzi Stoddard also scored for Bowdoin.

MIDDLEBURY 2, COLBY 1: Maddie Bayard scored with 5:54 left in the third period as the Panthers (12-1-2, 7-0-1 NESCAC) slipped past the Mules (9-4-2, 5-2-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Katie Hargrave scored in the first period to give Middlebury a 1-0 lead. Bri Michaud-Nolan scored from Lexi Cafiero in the third period for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, SALEM STATE 1: Shannon Colbert scored two goals and the Huskies (8-10-2, 6-5 NEHC) beat the Vikings (3-13-1, 2-8-1) in Salem, Massachusetts.

Shannon Douglas also scored for Southern Maine. Whitney Padgett finished with 24 saves.

Casie Curtin scored and Dana Smullen stopped seven shots for Salem State.

CONNECTICUT 5, MAINE 2: The Huskies (14-11-1) scored three times in the first period and beat the Black Bears (10-12-5) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Catherine Crawley scored twice for UConn, while Viki Harkness, Taylor Wabick and Natalie Snodgrass also scored.

Celine Tedenby and Ida Kuoppala scored for Maine.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 1, BECKER 1: Marykate Drinkwater scored with 2:23 left in the third period as the Nor’easters (11-4-2, 6-2-2 CHC) tied the Hawks (6-10-1, 2-7-1) in Biddeford.

Cassidhe Wozniak scored in the second quarter to give Becker a 1-0 lead.

Julia Benjamin had 20 saves for UNE and Madelyn Morgan stopped 41 shots for the Hawks.

