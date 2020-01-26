The sights and sounds of this week’s poem, “Snow Plow at 3:00 am,” are ones we’re all familiar with lately. I love how poet Mike Bove conjures not just the “gruff and graceless” noise of the plow, but also the small state of grace, the fresh opening, that it leaves for us.

Bove is a faculty member at Southern Maine Community College. His book “Big Little City” was published by Moon Pie Press in 2018.

 

Snow Plow at 3:00 am

By Mike Bove

Snow plow at 3:00 am

 

arrives as sound and drives me

 

from bed to the window to watch

 

its jangled passing of orange flicker

 

and salty growl, scrape and clang,

 

voice howling push, plumes of ice

 

before the blade, shaking bones,

 

sleepless diesel beast, gruff

 

and graceless, yet generous

 

in its singular gift of passage, of

 

a way forward, free and clear.

 

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Snow Plow at 3:00 am” copyright © 2020 by Mike Bove. It appears by permission of the author.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Deep Water
Related Stories
Latest Articles