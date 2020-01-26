Justin Bryant of Marshwood High has been named the 49th winner of the James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, given annually to honor the top senior high school football player in Maine.

The presentation of the award was made Sunday at an awards banquet at the Holiday Inn by the Bay.

Bryant, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound fullback/linebacker, is the third Marshwood player to win the Fitzpatrick Trophy, following Steven Knight (1989) and Brett Gerry (2015). Like Knight and Gerry, Bryant led the Hawks to a state championship. This past season he rushed for 1,522 yards, gaining 10.6 yard per carry, and 33 touchdowns. In the Class B championship against Brunswick, Bryant rushed for five touchdowns. A four-year starter at fullback, Bryant started at inside linebacker as a senior and excelled with 68 tackles, 19 for loss, with four sacks.

The other two finalists for the award were Bonny Eagles Zach Maturo and Scarborough’s Jarett Flaker.

Maturo, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound running back/cornerback, led the Scots to the Class A championship as their leading rusher, a top receiving threat, punter, and returner. Previously named the Varsity Maine and Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, Maturo rushed for 1,264 yards, caught 21 passes, and scored 25 touchdowns. Defensively he was a top coverage cornerback and sure tackler.

Flaker, a 6-0, 190-pound big-play threat, combined his superior speed (he is the reigning New England 200-meter champion) with improved strength. He gained 1,266 yards on 110 carries (11.5 yards per carry) with 16 touchdowns, caught 17 passes for 314 yards and seven touchdowns, and returned a kickoff and two punts for scores, racking up a total of 470 yards on 17 returns, while also starting at cornerback.

