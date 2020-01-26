WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats called for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after a new report that the president told Bolton in August that he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless it aided investigations into the Bidens.

The New York Times reported Sunday evening that in last summer’s conversation, Trump directly tied the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to the investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. That is according to an unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s forthcoming book, The Times said.

In a joint statement, the seven House impeachment managers called the report “explosive” and urged the Senate, controlled by Republicans, to agree to call Bolton as a witness in Trump’s trial, which kicks off its second full week on Monday. Bolton has said he would testify before the Senate if subpoenaed.

“The Senate trial must seek the full truth and Mr. Bolton has vital information to provide,” the managers said in a statement Sunday. “There is no defensible reason to wait until his book is published, when the information he has to offer is critical to the most important decision senators must now make – whether to convict the president of impeachable offenses.”

Trump is on trial, facing two charges – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Sarah Tinsley, a spokeswoman for Bolton, said: “The ambassador’s manuscript was transmitted to the White House for pre-publication review by the National Security Council. The ambassador has not passed the draft manuscript to anyone else. Period.”

The assertion from Bolton could undermine one core defense that has repeatedly been laid out by Trump, his defenders and his legal team: that there was no explicit quid pro quo involved when the administration withheld the military assistance, as well as a White House visit coveted by Ukraine.

The White House has said Trump’s request for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, as well as a discredited theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections, was because he was interested in rooting out corruption and that he did nothing improper.

“John Bolton has the evidence. It’s up to four Senate Republicans to ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, and the others with direct knowledge of President Trump’s actions testify in the Senate trial,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a tweet.

The revelation was certain to roil the dynamics of the trial this week, when the Senate was expected to face a critical vote on whether to allow witnesses at all. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and many Senate Republicans would prefer that the Senate avoid witnesses, but at least four GOP senators are seen as potential votes for favoring more testimony: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

Romney and Collins have indicated that they are likely to support hearing from witnesses and getting more evidence, and Romney has said he would like to hear from Bolton.

“The odds of deposition for new witnesses is certainly rising dramatically,” one senior Republican official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly assess party dynamics, said Sunday evening after the publication of the Times report.

The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.

