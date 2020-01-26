State Senator Eloise Vitelli has announced she is seeking re-election for her third term representing District 23, which includes all of Sagadahoc County and the Lincoln County town of Dresden.

“It is my privilege to represent the people of my district in the State House,” Vitelli stated in a news release. “I have worked hard, along with my colleagues, to respond to the needs of people throughout Maine by lowering the impact of property taxes, providing better access to health care, and lowering the high cost of medicine.”

According to the release, Vitelli successfully sponsored legislation this year creating first in the nation consumer protections for student loan borrowers; legislation supporting Maine food producers by setting aggressive goals for the purchase of local foods by institutions, including public schools; and a bill to increase Maine’s use of renewable energy.

“While we have accomplished a lot, there is more that we can do to make sure that Maine is indeed a place where everyone has the opportunity to work, raise a family, and lead a healthy, productive life,” Vitelli said. “I believe I can help us get there.”

Vitelli currently serves on the Marine Resources Committee and as Assistant Majority Leader. She retired in June 2018 after nearly 40 years with New Ventures Maine, an organization dedicated to helping Mainers access education, good jobs and start small businesses. She has two grown sons and lives in Arrowsic with her husband.

