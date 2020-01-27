Mid Coast Hospital

Scout Crosby Carter, born Jan. 6 to Nicholas Phillip Carter and Amy Lynne Crosby of Durham. Grandparents are Herb and Judy Crosby of Orono and Mark Carter and Lori Whitlock, both of South Portland.

Emerie Isabelle Cressey, born Jan. 7 to Cameron Noah Cressey and Victoria Valadon Moser of Bath. Grandparents are Rikilyn and Todd Moser of Bath, and Cindy and Chris Cressey of Woolwich. Great-grandparents are Lynn and Robert Cressey of Woolwich and Valadon Venuto of Bath.

Maddox Hudson Morong, born Jan. 8 to Lafayette Morong IV and Jessica Lynn Oliver of South Portland. Grandparents are Susanna Kosicki of South Portland, Christine and James Stephensen,and Lafayette Morong III, all of Phippsburg.

Isla Yve Wyman, born Jan. 8 to Brandon Scott and Sarah Elizabeth (Hale) Wyman of Harpswell. Grandparents are James and Lisa Hale of Berwick and Scott and Michelle Wyman of Harpswell. Great-grandparents are Yvonne Hale of Dover, New Hampshire, Janice Wyman of Harpswell and Cecile Marro of Topsham.

Ronen Joe Favor, born Jan. 10 to Jamie Joe (Herrmann) and Chad Edward Favor of Bath.

Ryder Jay Alexis-Sims, born Jan. 17 to Anastasia Alexis and Thomas Sims of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jonathan and Debbie Alexis of Waterville and John Sims of Vassalboro.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: