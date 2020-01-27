FALMOUTH — Kurtis Pelletier scored four goals to lead Lewiston to a 5-2 victory over Falmouth on Monday evening at Family Ice Center.

Falmouth goalie Sam Kidder made several big saves in the first period. The one time he didn’t stop the puck, Mason Beaudoin’s goal with 38 seconds left in the first was waved off for goalie interference.

Lewiston (12-0) then got a goal that did count when Pelletier scored on the power play with an assist from Ben St. Laurent.

After killing another Lewiston power play, Falmouth (5-5-1) drew even with just 27 seconds to go in the second period, when Drummey fired a shot past Blue Devils’ goalie Keegan McLaughlin.

Pelletier gave Lewiston the lead back 3:36 into the third period, then completed his hat trick at 5:40.

Aaron Higgins got Falmouth within 3-2 about three minutes later, but Sam Laroche scored at 11:19 to make it 4-2. Pelletier added a power-play goal later in the third.

LAKE REGION/FRYEBURG/OXFORD HILLS 7, CAPITAL REGION 1: Owen Galligan scored twice as the Ice Cats (5-5-1) beat the Hawks (2-10) in Bridgton.

Dean Sinkler, Wyatt Knightley, Bryce Micklon, Caleb Micklon and Boden Dock also scored for Lake Region.

Patrick Prescott scored for Capital Region.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

LEWISTON 5, CAPE ELIZABETH/WAYNFLETE/SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Gemma Landry had a hat trick as the Blue Devils (16-0) beat the Capers (10-5-1) at William B. Troubh Ice Arena.

Leah Landry and Paige Pomerleau also scored for Lewiston.

Bella Schifano scored for Cape Elizabeth.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PINE TREE ACADEMY 57, A.R. GOULD 40: Chris Amisi scored 23 points as the Breakers (8-6) beat the Bears (6-7) in Freeport.

Ricky Morales added 12 points for Pine Tree.

Ty White led A.R. Gould with 17 points.

BIDDEFORD 53, BRUNSWICK 45: Alex McAlevey scored 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers (9-6) downed the Dragons (7-7) in Brunswick.

Marc Reali added 13 points for Biddeford.

James Belanger paced Brunswick with 12 points and Evan Kilfoil added 11.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

BRUNSWICK 68, BIDDEFORD 32: Logan Brown scored 18 points to lead the Dragons (11-3) over the Tigers (3-12) in Biddeford.

Alexis Guptill chipped in with 15 points for Brusnwick and Layne Brewer had 11.

Lexi Libby had nine points for Biddeford.

