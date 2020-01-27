BASEBALL

Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to the Diamondbacks on Monday for prospects Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone. The Diamondbacks will receive $1.5 million from the Pirates on Sept. 15 as part of the deal, while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing bonus allocation.

REDS: Free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos signed a $64 million, four-year deal Monday with the Reds, Cincinnati’s latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing.

The deal allows Castellanos to opt out and become a free agent after the 2020 or 2021 seasons. He gets salaries of $16 million in 2020, $14 million in 2021, and $16 million in 2022 and 2023. There’s a mutual option for 2024 at $20 million with a buyout of $2 million.

Right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler has agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Miami Marlins, pending a physical.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Skylar Diggins-Smith wants to find a new team to play for next season.

“I don’t plan on playing in Dallas next year,” Diggins-Smith told The Associated Press in a phone interview Sunday. “I’m happy to be playing in this league and I want to play.”

Diggins-Smith missed last season after giving birth to a son last spring.

Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb told the AP on Monday that the team has given their four-time All-Star a core designation.

That means the franchise still controls her rights for the upcoming season and can potentially sign and trade her instead of losing her as an unrestricted free agent.

n Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore sees missing a second consecutive WNBA season as an extension of her decision to skip last year.

The 30-year-old told The Associated Press in a phone interview that her work pushing criminal justice reform wasn’t done yet.

Moore has spent most of the last year trying to help a family friend overturn a conviction. Jonathan Irons has been incarcerated since 1997, convicted in the nonfatal shooting of a homeowner during a burglary. He is serving a 50-year sentence but has asked a judge to reopen his case.

HOCKEY

NHL: Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist as the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2, in Montreal, for their fourth straight win.

Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals, and T.J. Oshie had two assists.

William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2 in Nashville, Tennessee.

