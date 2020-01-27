BASEBALL

Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to the Diamondbacks on Monday for prospects Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone. The Diamondbacks will receive $1.5 million from the Pirates on Sept. 15 as part of the deal, while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing bonus allocation.

REDS: Free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos signed a $64 million, four-year deal Monday with the Reds, Cincinnati’s latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing.

The deal allows Castellanos to opt out and become a free agent after the 2020 or 2021 seasons. He gets salaries of $16 million in 2020, $14 million in 2021, and $16 million in 2022 and 2023. There’s a mutual option for 2024 at $20 million with a buyout of $2 million.

• Right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler has agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Miami Marlins, pending a physical.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Skylar Diggins-Smith wants to find a new team to play for next season.

“I don’t plan on playing in Dallas next year,” Diggins-Smith told The Associated Press in a phone interview Sunday. “I’m happy to be playing in this league and I want to play.”

Diggins-Smith missed last season after giving birth to a son last spring.

Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb told the AP on Monday that the team has given their four-time All-Star a core designation.

That means the franchise still controls her rights for the upcoming season and can potentially sign and trade her instead of losing her as an unrestricted free agent.

n Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore sees missing a second consecutive WNBA season as an extension of her decision to skip last year.

The 30-year-old told The Associated Press in a phone interview that her work pushing criminal justice reform wasn’t done yet.

Moore has spent most of the last year trying to help a family friend overturn a conviction. Jonathan Irons has been incarcerated since 1997, convicted in the nonfatal shooting of a homeowner during a burglary. He is serving a 50-year sentence but has asked a judge to reopen his case.

HOCKEY

NHL: Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist as the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2, in Montreal, for their fourth straight win.

Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals, and T.J. Oshie had two assists.

• William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2 in Nashville, Tennessee.

