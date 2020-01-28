BROWNFIELD — A 52-year-old Brownfield woman was found dead inside her partially submerged vehicle Monday night after her husband reported her missing a day earlier.

Deputies discovered Elizabeth Dempsey’s vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. in Paine Brook, off Center Conway Road, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Dempsey was traveling eastbound into Maine from the New Hampshire area on the East Conway Road after having run errands, according to officials.

Dempsey’s husband filed a missing person report after she did not return home, prompting deputies to search for her on roads she frequently traveled.

Investigators said they believe Dempsey lost control on black ice and skidded off the roadway into a rock, causing her vehicle to roll onto its roof in Paine Brook. Officials said Tuesday the investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Dempsey was alone in the vehicle when it was found.

